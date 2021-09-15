ANL 23.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.61%)
ASC 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.29%)
ASL 22.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.9%)
BOP 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
BYCO 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.54%)
FCCL 18.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.28%)
FFBL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (6.87%)
FFL 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.44%)
FNEL 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.53%)
GGGL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.98%)
GGL 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.46%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.86%)
JSCL 20.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
KAPCO 38.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.47%)
KEL 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.56%)
MDTL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-4.06%)
MLCF 37.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-4.33%)
NETSOL 154.15 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.38%)
PACE 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.29%)
PAEL 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.26%)
PIBTL 9.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.16%)
POWER 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.31%)
PRL 21.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.35%)
PTC 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
SILK 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.53%)
SNGP 43.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.92%)
TELE 23.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-4.4%)
TRG 167.25 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.6%)
UNITY 34.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.61%)
WTL 3.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.8%)
BR100 4,974 Decreased By ▼ -23.92 (-0.48%)
BR30 24,216 Decreased By ▼ -150.3 (-0.62%)
KSE100 46,717 Decreased By ▼ -174.62 (-0.37%)
KSE30 18,560 Decreased By ▼ -43.13 (-0.23%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,938
7324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,212,809
2,71424hr
4.78% positivity
Sindh
446,840
Punjab
416,901
Balochistan
32,658
Islamabad
103,293
KPK
169,429
Indian shares hit new peaks as telcos, auto stocks jump on govt support package

  • The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index closed 0.8% higher at 17,519.45 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended up 0.82% at 58,723.20
Reuters 15 Sep 2021

BENGALURU: Broad-based gains propelled Indian shares to record highs on Wednesday, with auto stocks and cash-strapped telecom firms among the best performers after the government approved support packages for the sectors.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index closed 0.8% higher at 17,519.45 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended up 0.82% at 58,723.20, both settling at record peaks.

Indian equities have outperformed their Asian peers this year on the back of continued monetary policy support and the opening up of the economy from pandemic-induced restrictions.

The market is not likely to see a major correction in the near term and will focus on global events for cues, said Siddharth Purohit, a research analyst at SMC Global Securities.

Indian shares end higher on auto, banking gains; Zee soars

Investor sentiment on Wednesday got a boost from the federal cabinet's decision to approve a production-linked incentive scheme for the automobile sector and a much-expected relief package for the embattled telecoms industry.

The S&P BSE Telecom index settled up 3.45% to rise for a fourth session. Debt-laden Vodafone Idea jumped as much as 7% and larger rival Bharti Airtel ended 4.4% higher.

The sub-index for Indian auto stocks gained 0.8%, with Tata Motors rising 1.9%.

Public sector banks jumped as much as 3% in their best session in nearly two months.

Tech stocks advanced 1.8%, with HCL Technologies scaling a record peak after signing a deal to expand its partnership with fintech company Finastra.

Energy stocks hit an all-time high, with electricity generator NTPC Ltd surging nearly 7% to the top of the Nifty index.

