ANL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
ASC 16.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.49%)
ASL 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.12%)
BOP 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.19%)
BYCO 8.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.12%)
FCCL 18.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.22%)
FFBL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
FFL 17.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.5%)
FNEL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
GGGL 22.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
GGL 43.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.19%)
JSCL 21.40 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (6.26%)
KAPCO 37.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
KEL 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.84%)
MDTL 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
MLCF 36.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.59%)
NETSOL 157.95 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (2.47%)
PACE 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.63%)
PAEL 31.66 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.83%)
PIBTL 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.85%)
POWER 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
PRL 21.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.43%)
PTC 10.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.23%)
SILK 1.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TELE 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.42%)
TRG 176.16 Increased By ▲ 8.91 (5.33%)
UNITY 35.35 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.81%)
WTL 3.31 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (6.09%)
BR100 5,016 Increased By ▲ 41.97 (0.84%)
BR30 24,657 Increased By ▲ 441.35 (1.82%)
KSE100 46,829 Increased By ▲ 112.77 (0.24%)
KSE30 18,623 Increased By ▲ 62.92 (0.34%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,004
6624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,215,821
3,01224hr
5.3% positivity
Sindh
447,678
Punjab
418,196
Balochistan
32,671
Islamabad
103,549
KPK
169,972
Indian shares perched at record highs on banking, consumer good boost

Reuters Updated 16 Sep 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares hovered near record highs on Thursday, boosted by banks and consumer goods companies, while auto and telecom stocks jumped after the federal government approved support packages for both the sectors.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.13% at 17,541.85 by 0440 GMT, having earlier hit a peak of 17,576.9. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was 0.15% higher at 58,813.62 after touching a record high of 58,908.18.

The S&P BSE Telecom index advanced 1.2%, with debt-laden Vodafone Idea soaring over 12% after the federal cabinet on Wednesday approved a relief package for the cash-strapped sector.

Private banks jumped as much as 1.3% to their highest in over six months.

IDFC First Bank, Yes Bank and IndusInd Bank, which have respective exposures to Vodafone Idea of 3%, 2.4%, and 1.7% of their loan books - according to Nomura - climbed between 2.5% and 8.2%.

Consumer goods stocks jumped 1.9% after three sessions of tepid and downward trade, with ITC Ltd advancing 7.5% to lead gains on the index.

"ITC seems to have caught the eye of investors given it has been fairly valued for a while, against its over-brought peers in the FMCG (fast moving consumer goods) basket," said Likhita Chepa, a senior research analyst at CapitalVia Global Research.

Auto stocks advanced 0.4%, with auto parts maker Bosch Ltd rising 6.4%. The government on Wednesday also approved a $3.5 billion incentive scheme for the automobile sector.

Bucking the broader trend, the metals subindex fell 0.5%, with Coal India losing over 1% to snap three straight sessions of gains.

Shares in broader Asia were dragged by Chinese stocks a day after the country reported a set of underwhelming economic data.

