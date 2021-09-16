ANL 23.99 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.97%)
ASC 16.48 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.73%)
ASL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.46%)
BOP 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.85%)
BYCO 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
FCCL 18.63 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.65%)
FFBL 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.41%)
FFL 17.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
FNEL 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
GGGL 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.9%)
GGL 43.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.46%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.92%)
JSCL 20.60 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.28%)
KAPCO 38.12 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
KEL 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.84%)
MDTL 3.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.33%)
MLCF 36.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.65%)
NETSOL 160.50 Increased By ▲ 6.35 (4.12%)
PACE 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.63%)
PAEL 31.93 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.69%)
PIBTL 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.07%)
POWER 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
PRL 21.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
PTC 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.94%)
SILK 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
SNGP 43.68 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.76%)
TELE 23.48 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.08%)
TRG 179.85 Increased By ▲ 12.60 (7.53%)
UNITY 35.64 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.65%)
WTL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (8.33%)
BR100 5,032 Increased By ▲ 58.09 (1.17%)
BR30 24,866 Increased By ▲ 650.17 (2.68%)
KSE100 46,923 Increased By ▲ 206 (0.44%)
KSE30 18,674 Increased By ▲ 114.61 (0.62%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,004
6624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,215,821
3,01224hr
5.3% positivity
Sindh
447,678
Punjab
418,196
Balochistan
32,671
Islamabad
103,549
KPK
169,972
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Afghanistan's situation top agenda at SCO Summit: Fawad

  • Says vision Central Asia is part of Pakistan's foreign policy
BR Web Desk 16 Sep 2021

Federal Minister for information & Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has said that the situation in Afghanistan will remain the top agenda during the 20th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Council of Heads of State (SCO-CHS) Summit in Tajikistan scheduled to be held today (Thursday).

In a media briefing in Islamabad on Thursday, Fawad said that SCO leaders, including Prime Minister Imran Khan, will discuss the evolving situation in Afghanistan.

He said Tajikistan's role for peace in the war-torn country is important. He pointed out that vision Central Asia is part of Pakistan's foreign policy.

Security blocs led by Russia, China meet on Afghanistan

PM to meet heads of Iran, China

He added that the premier is visiting Tajikistan on the invitation of the Tajik president and will be accompanied by a high-level ministerial delegation.

He said that during the visit, Khan will meet the Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon, and heads of Iran and China. He stated the premier will also interact with other participating leaders on the sidelines of the SCO Summit.

He mentioned that prime minister's meeting with the Tajik president will be focused on bilateral relations, especially enhancing trade, economic and investment ties particularly regional connectivity.

Visit highlights

In Dushanbe, the PM will inaugurate the first meeting of the Pakistan-Tajikistan Business Forum for which a group of Pakistani businessmen will also visit Dushanbe.

The Joint Business Forum will catalyse growing trade and investment relations and promote business to business contacts between the trading communities of both sides. A meeting of Pakistan-Tajikistan Joint Business Council will also be held on the sidelines.

FO statement

In a statement, Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said Pakistan and Tajikistan enjoy close brotherly relations underpinned by the bonds of common faith, history and culture. The two countries have shared perceptions and a common desire to promote economic development, peace, security and stability in the region.

He said the prime minister’s visit is part of Pakistan’s deepened engagement with Central Asia through ‘Vision Central Asia’ policy, having revitalized focus in five key areas of political ties, trade and investment, energy and connectivity, security and defence, and people-to-people contacts.

press briefing Fawad Chaudhry visit Foreign Policy PM Imran Tajikistan SCO CHS Summit

Comments

1000 characters

Afghanistan's situation top agenda at SCO Summit: Fawad

RLNG allocation to fertiliser plants approved by ECC

VSS, GHS schemes for PMC employees approved by Cabinet

Govt’s determined price: CSs directed to resume daily wheat release

Massive hike in POL products’ prices

White oil pipeline project: ECC for locking tariff in dollar terms for 5 years

Energy sector’s circular debt soars to Rs2.28trn

Proposed PMDA: Media bodies, govt agree to form committee

PKR at record low due to flight of dollars to Afghanistan

Senate panel unanimously adopts three key bills

July LSMI output down 4.91pc MoM

Read more stories