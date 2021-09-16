Afghanistan's situation top agenda at SCO Summit: Fawad

Federal Minister for information & Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has said that the situation in Afghanistan will remain the top agenda during the 20th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Council of Heads of State (SCO-CHS) Summit in Tajikistan scheduled to be held today (Thursday).

In a media briefing in Islamabad on Thursday, Fawad said that SCO leaders, including Prime Minister Imran Khan, will discuss the evolving situation in Afghanistan.

He said Tajikistan's role for peace in the war-torn country is important. He pointed out that vision Central Asia is part of Pakistan's foreign policy.

Security blocs led by Russia, China meet on Afghanistan

PM to meet heads of Iran, China

He added that the premier is visiting Tajikistan on the invitation of the Tajik president and will be accompanied by a high-level ministerial delegation.

He said that during the visit, Khan will meet the Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon, and heads of Iran and China. He stated the premier will also interact with other participating leaders on the sidelines of the SCO Summit.

He mentioned that prime minister's meeting with the Tajik president will be focused on bilateral relations, especially enhancing trade, economic and investment ties particularly regional connectivity.

Visit highlights

In Dushanbe, the PM will inaugurate the first meeting of the Pakistan-Tajikistan Business Forum for which a group of Pakistani businessmen will also visit Dushanbe.

The Joint Business Forum will catalyse growing trade and investment relations and promote business to business contacts between the trading communities of both sides. A meeting of Pakistan-Tajikistan Joint Business Council will also be held on the sidelines.

FO statement

In a statement, Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said Pakistan and Tajikistan enjoy close brotherly relations underpinned by the bonds of common faith, history and culture. The two countries have shared perceptions and a common desire to promote economic development, peace, security and stability in the region.

He said the prime minister’s visit is part of Pakistan’s deepened engagement with Central Asia through ‘Vision Central Asia’ policy, having revitalized focus in five key areas of political ties, trade and investment, energy and connectivity, security and defence, and people-to-people contacts.