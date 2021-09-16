‘Islamabad to become corona-free city soon’

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqat has said that the business community of Islamabad has participated in the struggle and activities against corona across the country and in collaboration with the business community of Islamabad, hopefully Islamabad will be given the status of Pakistan’s first fully vaccinated city.

Waqar Bakhtawari, General Secretary, PTI Traders Wing, Islamabad, in his address on the occasion, said that the Islamabad administration under the leadership of Hamza Shafqaat has excelled in the fight against corona and in recognition of his services should be awarded the Civil Award.

Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari said that Hamza Shafqat has become a role model in Pakistan’s civil service. He said that Chief Commissioner Islamabad Amir Ali Ahmed and Hamza Shafqat took part in corona eradication war as if they considered the whole of Islamabad as their family. He further said that District Health Officer Dr Zain Zia and Sardar Shabbir Ahmed have been cooperating with us in making Islamabad a fully vaccinated city of Pakistan and the whole of South Asia.

President of Anjuman-e-Tajiran Pakistan Ajmal Baloch said that the name of Hamza Shafqat will be remembered in the history of Islamabad for his contribution against corona and saving the life of the people of the city and he was everywhere in the fight against corona. —PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021