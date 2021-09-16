ANL 23.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.61%)
ASC 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.29%)
ASL 22.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.9%)
BOP 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
BYCO 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.54%)
FCCL 18.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.28%)
FFBL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (6.87%)
FFL 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.44%)
FNEL 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.53%)
GGGL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.98%)
GGL 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.46%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.86%)
JSCL 20.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
KAPCO 38.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.47%)
KEL 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.56%)
MDTL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-4.06%)
MLCF 37.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-4.33%)
NETSOL 154.15 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.38%)
PACE 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.29%)
PAEL 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.26%)
PIBTL 9.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.16%)
POWER 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.31%)
PRL 21.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.35%)
PTC 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
SILK 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.53%)
SNGP 43.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.92%)
TELE 23.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-4.4%)
TRG 167.25 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.6%)
UNITY 34.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.61%)
WTL 3.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.8%)
BR100 4,974 Decreased By ▼ -23.92 (-0.48%)
BR30 24,216 Decreased By ▼ -150.3 (-0.62%)
KSE100 46,717 Decreased By ▼ -174.62 (-0.37%)
KSE30 18,560 Decreased By ▼ -43.13 (-0.23%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,938
7324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,212,809
2,71424hr
4.78% positivity
Sindh
446,840
Punjab
416,901
Balochistan
32,658
Islamabad
103,293
KPK
169,429
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

‘Islamabad to become corona-free city soon’

16 Sep 2021

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqat has said that the business community of Islamabad has participated in the struggle and activities against corona across the country and in collaboration with the business community of Islamabad, hopefully Islamabad will be given the status of Pakistan’s first fully vaccinated city.

Waqar Bakhtawari, General Secretary, PTI Traders Wing, Islamabad, in his address on the occasion, said that the Islamabad administration under the leadership of Hamza Shafqaat has excelled in the fight against corona and in recognition of his services should be awarded the Civil Award.

Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari said that Hamza Shafqat has become a role model in Pakistan’s civil service. He said that Chief Commissioner Islamabad Amir Ali Ahmed and Hamza Shafqat took part in corona eradication war as if they considered the whole of Islamabad as their family. He further said that District Health Officer Dr Zain Zia and Sardar Shabbir Ahmed have been cooperating with us in making Islamabad a fully vaccinated city of Pakistan and the whole of South Asia.

President of Anjuman-e-Tajiran Pakistan Ajmal Baloch said that the name of Hamza Shafqat will be remembered in the history of Islamabad for his contribution against corona and saving the life of the people of the city and he was everywhere in the fight against corona. —PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

corona Hamza Shafqat Waqar Bakhtawari Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari Dr Zain Zia Ajmal Baloch

Comments

Comments are closed.

‘Islamabad to become corona-free city soon’

RLNG allocation to fertilizer plants approved by ECC

VSS, GHS schemes for PMC employees approved by Cabinet

Govt’s determined price: CSs directed to resume daily wheat release

Massive hike in POL products’ prices

White oil pipeline project: ECC for locking tariff in dollar terms for 5 years

Energy sector’s circular debt soars to Rs2.28trn

Proposed PMDA: Media bodies, govt agree to form committee

July LSMI output down 4.91pc MoM

Senate panel unanimously adopts three key bills

PKR at record low due to flight of dollars to Afghanistan

Read more stories