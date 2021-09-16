KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (September 15, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 389,617,098 203,618,423 13,345,548,162 6,538,260,454 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 1,002,617,812 (1,402,325,926) (399,708,113) Local Individuals 10,709,510,822 (10,544,778,427) 164,732,395 Local Corporates 4,595,002,817 (4,360,027,098) 234,975,718 ===============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021