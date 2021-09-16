Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
16 Sep 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (September 15, 2021).
===============================================================================
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
389,617,098 203,618,423 13,345,548,162 6,538,260,454
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,002,617,812 (1,402,325,926) (399,708,113)
Local Individuals 10,709,510,822 (10,544,778,427) 164,732,395
Local Corporates 4,595,002,817 (4,360,027,098) 234,975,718
===============================================================================
