Pakistan

Afghanistan seeks permission from Pakistan to operate commercial flights

  • Qatar has been working with the Taliban to restore passenger flights at Kabul airport
Rafat Saeed 15 Sep 2021

The civil aviation ministry of Afghanistan has asked Pakistan to allow two of its airlines to start commercial flight operations to the neighbouring country.

The Ministry of Aviation and Transport of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has written a letter to Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), asking for permission to restart air operations of Ariana Afghan Airlines and Kam Air on the basis of the memorandum of understanding signed between the two countries.

The letter states that the US troops destroyed Kabul airport installations during the evacuation process.

However it notes that due to the “technical assistance of our Qatar Brother, the Airport became operational once again and a notice to airmen (Notam) in this regard issued on 6 September 2021.”

Pakistan's Civil Aviation is already providing technical assistance to Afghan Civil Aviation regarding flight operations to Afghanistan.

On Tuesday, Qatar warned it would not take responsibility for Kabul airport without "clear" agreements with all involved, including the Taliban, about its operations.

Kabul airport: Qatar won't take 'responsibility' without Taliban deal

Doha has become a key broker in Afghanistan following last month's withdrawal of US forces, helping evacuate thousands of foreigners and Afghans, engaging the new Taliban rulers and supporting operations at Kabul airport.

"We need to make sure that everything is addressed very clearly otherwise ... we are not able to take any responsibility of the airport (if) all these things are not addressed," Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al Thani said at a press briefing.

"Right now the status is still (under) negotiation because we need to have an agreement that's clear for everyone for all the parties and who is going to take care of the technical (side), who's going to take care of the security aspects."

"There is a possibility for collaboration with other countries if needed, but until now the discussion is only among us and Turkey and the Taliban," he said.

Iran resumes commercial flights to Afghanistan

Since the US pullout, Qatar Airways planes have made several trips to Kabul, flying in aid and Doha's representatives and ferrying out foreign passport holders.

A Pakistan International Airlines jet landed in Kabul Monday, marking the first international commercial flight since the US withdrawal.

It then made a return flight to Islamabad with about 70 people on board - mostly Afghans who were relatives of staffers with international organisations, according to airport ground staff.

