ANL 23.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.61%)
ASC 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.29%)
ASL 22.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.9%)
BOP 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
BYCO 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.54%)
FCCL 18.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.28%)
FFBL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (6.87%)
FFL 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.44%)
FNEL 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.53%)
GGGL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.98%)
GGL 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.46%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.86%)
JSCL 20.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
KAPCO 38.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.47%)
KEL 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.56%)
MDTL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-4.06%)
MLCF 37.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-4.33%)
NETSOL 154.15 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.38%)
PACE 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.29%)
PAEL 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.26%)
PIBTL 9.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.16%)
POWER 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.31%)
PRL 21.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.35%)
PTC 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
SILK 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.53%)
SNGP 43.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.92%)
TELE 23.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-4.4%)
TRG 167.25 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.6%)
UNITY 34.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.61%)
WTL 3.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.8%)
BR100 4,974 Decreased By ▼ -23.92 (-0.48%)
BR30 24,216 Decreased By ▼ -150.3 (-0.62%)
KSE100 46,717 Decreased By ▼ -174.62 (-0.37%)
KSE30 18,560 Decreased By ▼ -43.13 (-0.23%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,938
7324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,212,809
2,71424hr
4.78% positivity
Sindh
446,840
Punjab
416,901
Balochistan
32,658
Islamabad
103,293
KPK
169,429
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Pakistan announce 12-man squad for first ODI against New Zealand

BR Web Desk 15 Sep 2021

Pakistan announced on Wednesday a 12-member squad for the first One-Day International (ODI) against New Zealand scheduled at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Friday.

The management has picked a full-strength squad for the inaugural game that will be New Zealand’s first on Pakistani soil in 18 years.

Led by all-format captain Babar Azam, with Shadab Khan as his deputy, the team includes three openers; Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, and Mohammad Rizwan.

New Zealand ready for a crack at Pakistan as security tight

It also includes three leg-spin options with Shadab Khan, Zahid Mahmood, and Usman Qadir. One of them is likely to miss out on the final XI.

Left-arm quick Shaheen Shah Afridi will lead the pace attack with Hasan Ali and Haris Rauf.

The middle-order of the side looks rather young on paper, as it includes Saud Shakil, and Iftikhar Ahmed, with Babar Azam being the only batsman with more than 50 matches.

Pakistan to tour Bangladesh after six years

Here is the 12-man squad:

Babar Azam (captain)

Shadab Khan (vice-captain)

Fakhar Zaman

Haris Rauf

Hasan Ali

Iftikhar Ahmed

Imam-ul-Haq

Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper)

Saud Shakil

Shaheen Shah Afridi

Usman Qadir

Zahid Mahmood

The second and third ODIs will be played on September 19 and 21. All three ODIs are day-night affairs and will be played at the Pindi Cricket Stadium. The matches start at 2:30 pm local time and will be broadcast on PTV Sports.

The series will be a bilateral affair and will be not be counted towards the ICC World Cup Super League fixtures due to the lack of a DRS facility.

It will be followed by a five-match T20I series that will be played between September 25 and October 3.

Pakistan vs New Zealand cricket news Pakistan squad for first ODI Pak vs NZ ODIs

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan announce 12-man squad for first ODI against New Zealand

Upcoming MPC: Majority expect status quo but a greater divide is now visible

Rupee closes at 169.12 as the fall continues

Pakistan, UAE agree to remain in close contact on Afghanistan situation

PM Imran to visit Tajikistan on Thursday to attend SCO head of states meeting

KSE-100 continues downward slide, registers another 175-point fall

Searle planning IPO of its wholly-owned subsidiary

High net-worth un-registered persons: Over 200,000 issued notices by FBR

BAHL winding up Seychelles Branch

Additional customs duty on auto sector imports cut to 2pc

Anti-laundering unit goes off-grid, fraying Afghan ties to global finance

Read more stories