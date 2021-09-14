ANL 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
ASC 16.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.49%)
ASL 22.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-5.34%)
BOP 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.96%)
BYCO 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-6.88%)
FCCL 18.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.26%)
FFBL 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.8%)
FFL 18.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.04%)
FNEL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.57%)
GGGL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.81%)
GGL 43.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.81%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
JSCL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.71%)
KAPCO 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.62%)
KEL 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.53%)
MDTL 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.44%)
MLCF 38.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.82%)
NETSOL 152.05 Decreased By ▼ -5.75 (-3.64%)
PACE 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.42%)
PAEL 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.12%)
PIBTL 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.87%)
POWER 8.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.9%)
PRL 21.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-4.88%)
PTC 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.95%)
SILK 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.24%)
SNGP 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.54%)
TELE 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.06%)
TRG 166.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.08%)
UNITY 35.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.79%)
WTL 3.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.43%)
BR100 4,998 Decreased By ▼ -45.6 (-0.9%)
BR30 24,366 Decreased By ▼ -379.79 (-1.53%)
KSE100 46,912 Decreased By ▼ -358.14 (-0.76%)
KSE30 18,611 Decreased By ▼ -185.59 (-0.99%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,865
7824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,210,082
2,58024hr
5.44% positivity
Sindh
446,045
Punjab
415,654
Balochistan
32,618
Islamabad
103,125
KPK
169,040
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

New Zealand ready for a crack at Pakistan as security tight

AFP Updated 14 Sep 2021

ISLAMABAD: New Zealand's cricket coach Glenn Pocknall on Tuesday said his team were ready to have a crack at Pakistan, insisting the heavy security surrounding the players would not be a distraction.

International cricket in Pakistan was suspended in the aftermath of terror attacks on the Sri Lankan side in 2009, but has been slowly revived over the past two years.

"I think we are now used to (the security) in some way, coming from Bangladesh where we had convoys for two weeks. So it's just an extension to what we had over there," said Pocknall, standing for the rested regular coach Gary Stead.

"The players are really excited to be here, it's been a long time coming so they are all grateful to have this opportunity... and to have a crack at this very good Pakistan team," he said at a Zoom press conference.

New Zealand arrived in two batches on Saturday and early Sunday, welcomed with a level of security usually reserved for visiting heads of state that included armed guards escorting their bulletproof buses.

The Black Cap squad, who are returning for the first time since 2003, are staying in an Islamabad hotel guarded by a heavy paramilitary and a police contingent.

They have come from Bangladesh, where they were beaten 2-3 in the Twenty20 international series.

Cricket feast: All you need to know about Pakistan vs New Zealand series

New Zealand opener Martin Guptill -- who arrived early Sunday -- described how the team were off the plane and straight into an armoured van.

"We had a dozen or so police cars behind us, and armed soldiers around us at all times, and a lot of cars in the motorcade. We felt as though we were extremely safe," Guptill said at a Zoom press conference on Monday.

"There is a little bit of nerves but they're there to protect us," he said, adding the team were excited to get on the field.

Their first ODI against Pakistan will be held in the garrison city of Rawalpindi, just next to the capital Islamabad, followed by two further Tests on Sunday and Tuesday.

The two teams will also play five Twenty20 internationals -- all in Lahore.

The Sri Lankan cricket team were the first to return to Pakistan in 2019, while South Africa visited for a tour in January after a 14 year gap.

Cricket Pakistan New Zealand PCB Glenn Pocknall

Comments

1000 characters

New Zealand ready for a crack at Pakistan as security tight

NCOC relaxes some restrictions in Punjab, KPK

Ambassador Mansoor, Afghan foreign minister Muttaqi discuss bilateral cooperation

Govt working to repay $3bn Chinese investment: Khalid Mansoor

ITFC to provide $600m to finance POL products’ imports

Incentives for refineries not approved by CCoE

Taliban probing bank accounts linked to Afghan ex-officials

Pakistan’s BridgeLinx, a digital freight platform, raises $10mn in seed round

Wheat ‘crisis’: TCP chairman likely to face the music

CCP says 2 tractor makers ‘involved in cartelisation’

Donors pledge $1.1bn for Afghanistan

Read more stories