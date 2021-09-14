ANL 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
ASC 16.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.49%)
ASL 22.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-5.34%)
BOP 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.96%)
BYCO 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-6.88%)
FCCL 18.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.26%)
FFBL 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.8%)
FFL 18.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.04%)
FNEL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.57%)
GGGL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.81%)
GGL 43.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.81%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
JSCL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.71%)
KAPCO 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.62%)
KEL 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.53%)
MDTL 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.44%)
MLCF 38.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.82%)
NETSOL 152.05 Decreased By ▼ -5.75 (-3.64%)
PACE 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.42%)
PAEL 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.12%)
PIBTL 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.87%)
POWER 8.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.9%)
PRL 21.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-4.88%)
PTC 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.95%)
SILK 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.24%)
SNGP 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.54%)
TELE 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.06%)
TRG 166.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.08%)
UNITY 35.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.79%)
WTL 3.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.43%)
BR100 4,998 Decreased By ▼ -45.6 (-0.9%)
BR30 24,366 Decreased By ▼ -379.79 (-1.53%)
KSE100 46,891 Decreased By ▼ -379.12 (-0.8%)
KSE30 18,603 Decreased By ▼ -194.11 (-1.03%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,865
7824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,210,082
2,58024hr
5.44% positivity
Sindh
446,045
Punjab
415,654
Balochistan
32,618
Islamabad
103,125
KPK
169,040
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Pakistan to tour Bangladesh after six years

Syed Ahmed 14 Sep 2021

Pakistan will tour Bangladesh after a gap of six years to play three Twenty20 internationals and two Tests, announced the country's cricket board on Tuesday.

The board said the national side’s tour is part of the Future Tours Programme and will commence with the T20I series, which will be staged at Dhaka’s Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

The first and the second T20Is will be played on November 19 and 20, while the final T20I will be played on November 22.

New Zealand ready for a crack at Pakistan as security tight

The two teams will then travel to Chattogram for the first of the two Tests at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium from November 26-30. The second Test will be played in Dhaka and will start on December 4.

Pakistan have a near-perfect record in Tests against Bangladesh with 10 wins from 11 matches. They also enjoy an impressive bilateral record in T20Is with 10 wins from 12 matches.

However, Pakistan had a poor run when they last visited Bangladesh in 2015-16, suffering a historic ODI series whitewash (3-0) and losing the one-off T20I. This was Bangladesh's first-ever ODI and T20I series win over Pakistan. The two-match Test series, however, went to Pakistan 1-0.

Cricket feast: All you need to know about Pakistan vs New Zealand series

Pakistan are ranked second on the ICC World Test Championship points table with one win in two matches, while Bangladesh are yet to kick off their campaign.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh series Schedule

Nov 19 – First T20I, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Nov 20 – Second T20I, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Nov 22– Third T20I, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Nov 26-30 – First Test, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

Dec 4-8 – Second Test, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Cricket Pakistan PCB BCB bilateral series

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan to tour Bangladesh after six years

Urging US to show 'heart', Taliban thank world for promised aid

Pakistan's rupee closes at its lowest level against the US dollar as pressure remains

To tackle food inflation, Tarin announces cash subsidies for low-income segment

Head of US Delegation to FATF Scott Rembrandt arrives in Pakistan

US says will assess Pakistan ties over Afghanistan's future

Ambassador Mansoor, Afghan foreign minister Muttaqi discuss bilateral cooperation

Cabinet turns down 10% increase in salaries of lawmakers

KSE-100 tumbles 379 points, closes below 47,000 over negative triggers

Pakistan’s BridgeLinx, a digital freight platform, raises $10mn in seed round

Taliban probing bank accounts linked to Afghan ex-officials

Read more stories