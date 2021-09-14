Pakistan to tour Bangladesh after six years

Pakistan will tour Bangladesh after a gap of six years to play three Twenty20 internationals and two Tests, announced the country's cricket board on Tuesday.

The board said the national side’s tour is part of the Future Tours Programme and will commence with the T20I series, which will be staged at Dhaka’s Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

The first and the second T20Is will be played on November 19 and 20, while the final T20I will be played on November 22.

The two teams will then travel to Chattogram for the first of the two Tests at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium from November 26-30. The second Test will be played in Dhaka and will start on December 4.

Pakistan have a near-perfect record in Tests against Bangladesh with 10 wins from 11 matches. They also enjoy an impressive bilateral record in T20Is with 10 wins from 12 matches.

However, Pakistan had a poor run when they last visited Bangladesh in 2015-16, suffering a historic ODI series whitewash (3-0) and losing the one-off T20I. This was Bangladesh's first-ever ODI and T20I series win over Pakistan. The two-match Test series, however, went to Pakistan 1-0.

Pakistan are ranked second on the ICC World Test Championship points table with one win in two matches, while Bangladesh are yet to kick off their campaign.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh series Schedule

Nov 19 – First T20I, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Nov 20 – Second T20I, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Nov 22– Third T20I, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Nov 26-30 – First Test, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

Dec 4-8 – Second Test, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka