ANL 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
ASC 16.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.49%)
ASL 22.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-5.34%)
BOP 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.96%)
BYCO 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-6.88%)
FCCL 18.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.26%)
FFBL 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.8%)
FFL 18.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.04%)
FNEL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.57%)
GGGL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.81%)
GGL 43.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.81%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
JSCL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.71%)
KAPCO 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.62%)
KEL 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.53%)
MDTL 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.44%)
MLCF 38.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.82%)
NETSOL 152.05 Decreased By ▼ -5.75 (-3.64%)
PACE 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.42%)
PAEL 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.12%)
PIBTL 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.87%)
POWER 8.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.9%)
PRL 21.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-4.88%)
PTC 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.95%)
SILK 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.24%)
SNGP 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.54%)
TELE 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.06%)
TRG 166.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.08%)
UNITY 35.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.79%)
WTL 3.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.43%)
BR100 4,998 Decreased By ▼ -45.6 (-0.9%)
BR30 24,366 Decreased By ▼ -379.79 (-1.53%)
KSE100 46,891 Decreased By ▼ -379.12 (-0.8%)
KSE30 18,603 Decreased By ▼ -194.11 (-1.03%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,865
7824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,210,082
2,58024hr
5.44% positivity
Sindh
446,045
Punjab
415,654
Balochistan
32,618
Islamabad
103,125
KPK
169,040
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

High net-worth un-registered persons: Over 200,000 issued notices by FBR

Sohail Sarfraz 15 Sep 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued notices to over 200,000 high net-worth un-registered persons through third-party data utilisation.

According to the Revenue Division’s yearbook (2020-21) issued on Tuesday, the Board has shared the efforts to enhance tax compliance.

In order to develop a 360-degree view of taxpayers, data sources such as banks, vehicles, and real estate transactions have been captured and a data bank has been developed.

Based on this data bank, notices to more than 200,000 high net-worth un-registered persons have been issued. Data has been obtained from DISCOs and gas companies for broadening of tax base.

More than 650,000 notices have been issued on the basis of data obtained from the DISCOs and in lieu of these notices 129,541 returns have been enforced so far.

The FBR has undertaken unprecedented enforcement measure to ensure filing of returns. Resultantly, the number of income tax return filers for TY2020 has crossed 3.1 million.

The FBR has launched “Maloomat” (a tax profiling system) on its web portal, containing data of 53 million citizens, giving access to the filers and non-filers to the information about their assets and bank accounts available with the FBR.

‘FBR must introduce law to jail errant taxmen’

The FBR is also pursuing sales tax harmonisation with the provincial revenue authorities, which includes common definition of goods and services, common minimum threshold, harmonised tax rates, single portal, and single sales tax return.

The initiative isexpected to complete in the medium term.

Withholding taxes remained the major contributor with 72 percent share in the total collection of income tax. The WHT collection during FY 2020-21 stood at Rs1,237.1 billion against Rs1,091.7 billion in 2019-20, indicating a growth of 13.3 percent.

Ten major components of withholding taxes, contributing around 85 percent to the total WHT collection are: contracts, imports, salary, telephone, dividends, bank interest, cash withdrawal, technical fee, electricity, and exports. With the exception of the WHT on technical fee and cash withdrawal, all other major items recorded positive growth. The WHT from salaries remained at the top, with 17.3 percent growth in collection, followed by dividends and telephone 15.6 percent each and electricity at 12.8 percent.

Another major contributor, the WHT from contracts also returned significant growth at 14.6 percent, the FBR added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

banks Federal Board of Revenue FBR DISCOS real estate vehicles Revenue Division

Comments

1000 characters

High net-worth un-registered persons: Over 200,000 issued notices by FBR

ACD on auto sector imports cut to 2pc

POL products: Ogra works out massive price increase

Fed must break up Wells Fargo: Warren

ECP decides to take action against 2 federal ministers

BAHL winding up Seychelles Branch

Public entities: PM for ensuring transparent privatization process

SNGPL to temporarily suspend gas supply

PSX wins Best Islamic Stock Exchange Award

Govt may amend 2nd schedule of petroleum levy ordinance

Read more stories