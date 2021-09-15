CDA union allowed to hold referendum

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Tuesday allowed holding of the Capital Development Authority's labour union referendum, scheduled on September17. A three-judge bench, headed by Acting Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, heard the petition of the CDA Labour Union Amanullah Group against holding of the referendum.

The counsel of the CDA labour, earlier, argued that the reservations in the case should be tackled after the labour union's referendum. The bench ruled that the appeal will be heard after the September 17 referendum and adjourned further hearing until the first week of October.

A group of the CDA Labour Union, while objecting over the National Industrial Relations Commission (NIRC)'s decision to hold referendum of the union, had challenged the order in the Supreme Court. The counsel of the Yasin Group had objected over the challenge to the NIRC's decision, and said that the petitioner has completed their three years tenure and wanted to prolong their term in office with these excuses.

Chaudhry Muhammad Yaseen, senior leader of its Group said their group is fully-prepared for the upcoming election (referendum) and claimed to win it with a tangible margin. Chaudhry said his union is giving equal importance to all directorates in connection with electioneering. He said all workers of the union are sincere and enthusiastic with respect to the forthcoming election.

He threw light on the activities of the union and also recalled the contribution of the Authority's employees towards creation and maintenance of one of the most beautiful capital cities of the world. He claimed a large number of the CDA employees are becoming part of the union.

