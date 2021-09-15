Matric, Intermediate students: APPSF opposes govt's 'all pass' decision

KARACHI: President All Pakistan Private Schools Federation Kashif Mirza on Tuesday opposed the government's decision to pass all Matric and Intermediate students who appeared in exams this year. In his statement, Kashif Mirza termed the government's decision as a "joke" with the deserving and competent students.

He also criticized the move of starting the next academic year from August.It is to be noted that the government had decided to pass all Matric and Intermediate students who appeared in exams this year. The decision was made in an inter-provincial meeting of education ministers headed by Shafqat Mahmood.

According to sources, it had been decided that all Matric and Intermediate students who would be unable to secure passing marks would be awarded 33 percent numbers. "The decision was taken as a supplementary exam was not possible in the wake of ongoing Covid-19 situation in the country," they had said.