Apple doubles down on 5G with new iPhone 13, upgrades iPad Mini

NEW YORK: Apple Inc unveiled the iPhone 13 and a new iPad mini on Tuesday, expanding 5G connectivity and showing off faster chips and sharper cameras.

While the Cupertino, California-based company did not announce any blockbuster features or products, analyst expect customers hanging onto older models like the iPhone X will be eager to upgrade.

The iPhone 13 will have a new chip called the A15 Bionic that will power features like automatically detecting when the phone’s camera is pointed at text. Apple said the iPhone 13 will have custom 5G antennas and radio components for faster speeds and will come in five colors.

The phone will start at $699, and participating wireless carriers will offer up to $700 off for qualifying trade-ins. The iPhone 13 Pro starts at $999 and the Pro Max starts at $1,099, with trade-in offers of up to $1,000. All three models will be available Sept. 24.