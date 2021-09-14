ANL 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
ASC 16.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.49%)
ASL 22.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-5.34%)
BOP 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.96%)
BYCO 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-6.88%)
FCCL 18.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.26%)
FFBL 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.8%)
FFL 18.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.04%)
FNEL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.57%)
GGGL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.81%)
GGL 43.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.81%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
JSCL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.71%)
KAPCO 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.62%)
KEL 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.53%)
MDTL 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.44%)
MLCF 38.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.82%)
NETSOL 152.05 Decreased By ▼ -5.75 (-3.64%)
PACE 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.42%)
PAEL 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.12%)
PIBTL 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.87%)
POWER 8.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.9%)
PRL 21.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-4.88%)
PTC 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.95%)
SILK 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.24%)
SNGP 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.54%)
TELE 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.06%)
TRG 166.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.08%)
UNITY 35.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.79%)
WTL 3.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.43%)
BR100 4,998 Decreased By ▼ -45.6 (-0.9%)
BR30 24,366 Decreased By ▼ -379.79 (-1.53%)
KSE100 46,891 Decreased By ▼ -379.12 (-0.8%)
KSE30 18,603 Decreased By ▼ -194.11 (-1.03%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,865
7824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,210,082
2,58024hr
5.44% positivity
Sindh
446,045
Punjab
415,654
Balochistan
32,618
Islamabad
103,125
KPK
169,040
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Apple doubles down on 5G with new iPhone 13, upgrades iPad Mini

Reuters 14 Sep 2021

Apple Inc on Tuesday unveiled a new iPhone 13 and 13 Mini with brighter screens to entice customers into 5G plans, while also announcing updates to its iPads and watches.

The iPhone 13 will have a new chip called the A15 Bionic that will power features like automatically detecting when the phone's camera is pointed at text. Apple said the iPhone 13 will have custom 5G antennas and radio components for faster speeds and will come in five colours.

The phone will start at $699, and participating wireless carriers will offer up to $700 off for qualifying trade-ins.

"The competition is still playing catchup to our chips - not just from last year, but even from two years ago," said Kaiann Drance, an Apple iPhone marketing executive.

The Series 7 smart watch will feature a larger display and faster charging. It will start at $399 and be available later this autumn.

The company also updated its iPad Mini with 5G connectivity and a reworked design that makes it look like the higher-end iPad Air and Pro models.

Apple to hold event on Sept 14, new iPhones expected

Apple also updated its base-model iPad with a new camera for working and learning from home. The base model iPad starts at $329, and the Mini starts at $499. Both will be available next week.

Apple shares were down 0.5pc, in-line with a slight downturn in broader markets.

"It seems like there's nothing really revolutionary announced, but of course, as usual, they announced enough improvements to at least generate some enthusiasm among consumers," said Rick Meckler, partner at family investment office Cherry Lane Investments.

Apple last year introduced its iPhone 12, which featured a new look and its first devices with 5G connectivity. This year, analyst expects modest hardware upgrades and a deeper focus on 5G.

In particular, carriers such as AT&T Inc, Verizon Communications and T-Mobile that have significantly built out their networks since the start of this year are likely to offer new incentives around the devices that can take advantage of the faster speeds those networks can offer, said Ben Bajarin, head of consumer technologies at Creative Strategies.

"There seems to be way more (5G network capacity) than was in place even six months ago," Bajarin said. "They want people upgrading. They're going to be really aggressive."

Apple's biggest product launch of the year comes as some of the shine has come off its stock as business practices such as charging software developers commissions on in-app payments have come under regulatory scrutiny.

Apple announces App Store concessions as pressure grows

Apple shares were up about 15.6pc year to date, trailing the Nasdaq Composite Index, which was up nearly 19pc over the same period.

The Apple Watch has become a cornerstone of its $30.6 billion accessories segment, which was up 25pc in Apple's most recent fiscal year even as its iPhone revenue declined slightly.

Analysts widely believe that Apple users who buy more than one product - such as an Apple Watch and iPhone - are more likely to stick with the brand and spend on the company's apps and services.

Apple focused on fitness features such as improving how the watch tracks bicycling workouts and dust protection for hiking.

The watch is paired tightly with Apple Fitness+, a paid service offering guided workouts with Apple instructors.

The company added pilates and skiing-oriented workouts, and a group workouts function designed to let users work out together.

The company also bundled three months of free service with its watch devices.

Shares of exercise bike and online training company Peloton were down about 1.6pc.

"It's the one service they offer where you literally have to have this product or you can't use this service," Bajarin said.

5G iPhone AT&T Inc iPads Verizon T Mobile Apple Fitness+ iPhone 13 iPhone 13 MINI Kaiann Drance Ben Bajarin

Comments

1000 characters

Apple doubles down on 5G with new iPhone 13, upgrades iPad Mini

Urging US to show 'heart', Taliban thank world for promised aid

Pakistan's rupee closes at its lowest level against the US dollar as pressure remains

To tackle food inflation, Tarin announces cash subsidies for low-income segment

Head of US Delegation to FATF Scott Rembrandt arrives in Pakistan

US says will assess Pakistan ties over Afghanistan's future

Ambassador Mansoor, Afghan foreign minister Muttaqi discuss bilateral cooperation

Cabinet turns down 10% increase in salaries of lawmakers

KSE-100 tumbles 379 points, closes below 47,000 over negative triggers

Pakistan’s BridgeLinx, a digital freight platform, raises $10mn in seed round

Taliban probing bank accounts linked to Afghan ex-officials

Read more stories