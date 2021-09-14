ANL 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
ASC 16.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.49%)
ASL 22.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-5.34%)
BOP 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.96%)
BYCO 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-6.88%)
FCCL 18.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.26%)
FFBL 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.8%)
FFL 18.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.04%)
FNEL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.57%)
GGGL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.81%)
GGL 43.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.81%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
JSCL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.71%)
KAPCO 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.62%)
KEL 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.53%)
MDTL 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.44%)
MLCF 38.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.82%)
NETSOL 152.05 Decreased By ▼ -5.75 (-3.64%)
PACE 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.42%)
PAEL 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.12%)
PIBTL 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.87%)
POWER 8.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.9%)
PRL 21.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-4.88%)
PTC 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.95%)
SILK 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.24%)
SNGP 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.54%)
TELE 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.06%)
TRG 166.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.08%)
UNITY 35.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.79%)
WTL 3.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.43%)
BR100 4,998 Decreased By ▼ -45.6 (-0.9%)
BR30 24,366 Decreased By ▼ -379.79 (-1.53%)
KSE100 46,891 Decreased By ▼ -379.12 (-0.8%)
KSE30 18,603 Decreased By ▼ -194.11 (-1.03%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,865
7824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,210,082
2,58024hr
5.44% positivity
Sindh
446,045
Punjab
415,654
Balochistan
32,618
Islamabad
103,125
KPK
169,040
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares end higher on auto, banking gains; Zee soars

  • The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index ended up 0.14% at 17,380, having hit a record high at 17,438.55 earlier in the session
Reuters 14 Sep 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares edged up on Tuesday as automobile and banking stocks rose, while Zee Entertainment logged record gains after top investors called a shareholder meet for a management reshuffle.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index ended up 0.14% at 17,380, having hit a record high at 17,438.55 earlier in the session, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex closed 0.12% higher at 58,247.09.

Indian equities have hovered near record highs and outperformed Asian peers so far this year as central banks pumped money into the COVID-ravaged economies and as most domestic pandemic-related restrictions have been lifted.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises registered its best trading session ever, soaring 40%, after its biggest shareholders called for a special meeting to remove Chief Executive Punit Goenka and two others as directors.

Indian shares slip as losses in Reliance outweigh Coal India gains

Private banking stocks jumped over 1% to snap two straight sessions of losses, with IndusInd Bank rising nearly 4% to be the top gainer on the Nifty 50 index.

Automobile stocks advanced to their highest in over a month, following local media reports of a Madras High Court ruling that said bumper-to-bumper insurance cover for new vehicles would not be mandatory.

Tech stocks rose 0.9%, led by gains in software services provider HCL Technologies that rose to a record high after the company signed a deal with South Korean software firm Hancom Inc.

Food delivery platform Zomato Ltd dropped nearly 5% after its co-founder and head of supply Gaurav Gupta decided to leave the company, but closed the session higher.

Bucking the wider trend, consumer goods stocks fell slightly, with edible oils maker Marico Ltd dropping over 3% to snap a four-session winning streak.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex BSE Sensex blue chip NSE Nifty 50 index

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares end higher on auto, banking gains; Zee soars

Pakistan's rupee closes at its lowest level against the US dollar as pressure remains

Cabinet turns down 10% increase in salaries of lawmakers

NCOC relaxes some restrictions in Punjab, KPK

Ambassador Mansoor, Afghan foreign minister Muttaqi discuss bilateral cooperation

Incentives for refineries not approved by CCoE

Govt working to repay $3bn Chinese investment: Khalid Mansoor

Pakistan’s BridgeLinx, a digital freight platform, raises $10mn in seed round

Taliban probing bank accounts linked to Afghan ex-officials

ITFC to provide $600m to finance POL products’ imports

Wheat ‘crisis’: TCP chairman likely to face the music

Read more stories