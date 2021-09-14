Cabinet may give 10pc ad hoc relief allowance to MPs

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Cabinet, which is scheduled to meet on Tuesday (today), will consider grant of 10 per cent of ad-hoc relief allowance -10 per cent of the basic pay - to the members of parliament and Chairman/ Speaker, as well as, Deputy Chairman/ Deputy Speaker.

To be presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Cabinet will be given presentation about cyber-attack on FBR’s data centre on August 14, 2021, declaration of “operational emergency” in terms of Rule 2(G) and Rule 42(c) (v) of the Public Procurement Rules, 2004, validation.

The Cabinet will discuss geopolitical situation, especially Afghanistan, country’s economic and political situation, in addition to Covid-19.

The Cabinet is expected to discuss the proposed Pakistan Medical Development Authority (PMDA), as journalists from across the country protested in front of Parliament House for the second consecutive day on Monday. Some of the senior PTI parliamentarians and government allies are urging a review of the draft. Muttahida Quami Movement- Pakistan (MQM-P) and other allies have urged the government to reconsider its proposal.

The issue of 16000 employees who have been removed in the light of Supreme Court judgement is also expected to be discussed in the Cabinet.

The Cabinet is also expected to condemn the reaction of the opposition parties in the Parliament during the address of President Dr. Arif Alvi.

The Cabinet will consider a summary of Ministry of Commerce regarding reduction of additional customs duty for vendors under SRO 655(1) 2006 and on heavy commercial vehicles.

Finance Ministry will give a presentation on remuneration of the Chairmen and members of 20 Regulatory Authorities.

Other items to be considered by the Cabinet are as follows: (i) waiver of penal surcharge ;(ii) legislation of Ruet-e-Halal ;(iii) reconstitution of Board of Directors (BoD) of Diamer Bhasha Development Company (DBDC) (Pvt.) LTD;(iv) ratification of proposed amendments in decision taken by the CCoP in its meeting held on August 10, 2021 under case No. CCoP-125/2021;(v) ratification of the decisions taken by the Cabinet Committee on Institutional Reforms (CCIR) in its meeting held on August 12, 2021 and September 2, 2021;(vi) ratification of the decisions taken by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) in its meeting held on September 9, 2021 and ;(vii) ratification of decision of the CCLC on the summary submitted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs titled “automation for power attorney for overseas Pakistanis.

