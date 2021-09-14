ANL 24.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.7%)
ASC 17.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.33%)
ASL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.58%)
BOP 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
BYCO 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
FCCL 18.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
FFBL 23.97 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
FFL 18.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.14%)
FNEL 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.35%)
GGGL 23.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.19%)
GGL 42.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-4.56%)
HUMNL 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.86%)
JSCL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.3%)
KAPCO 38.44 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.44%)
KEL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.82%)
MDTL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
MLCF 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.84%)
NETSOL 157.80 Decreased By ▼ -8.07 (-4.87%)
PACE 6.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 32.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.1%)
PIBTL 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.91%)
POWER 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
PRL 22.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.92%)
PTC 10.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.27%)
SILK 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.6%)
SNGP 45.35 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.11%)
TELE 23.81 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.19%)
TRG 166.12 Decreased By ▼ -4.58 (-2.68%)
UNITY 36.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.97%)
WTL 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
BR100 5,043 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-0.05%)
BR30 24,746 Decreased By ▼ -348.42 (-1.39%)
KSE100 47,270 Increased By ▲ 72.17 (0.15%)
KSE30 18,797 Increased By ▲ 12.36 (0.07%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,787
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,207,508
2,98824hr
5.62% positivity
Sindh
445,369
Punjab
414,390
Balochistan
32,591
Islamabad
102,863
KPK
168,748
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Cabinet may give 10pc ad hoc relief allowance to MPs

Mushtaq Ghumman 14 Sep 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Cabinet, which is scheduled to meet on Tuesday (today), will consider grant of 10 per cent of ad-hoc relief allowance -10 per cent of the basic pay - to the members of parliament and Chairman/ Speaker, as well as, Deputy Chairman/ Deputy Speaker.

To be presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Cabinet will be given presentation about cyber-attack on FBR’s data centre on August 14, 2021, declaration of “operational emergency” in terms of Rule 2(G) and Rule 42(c) (v) of the Public Procurement Rules, 2004, validation.

The Cabinet will discuss geopolitical situation, especially Afghanistan, country’s economic and political situation, in addition to Covid-19.

The Cabinet is expected to discuss the proposed Pakistan Medical Development Authority (PMDA), as journalists from across the country protested in front of Parliament House for the second consecutive day on Monday. Some of the senior PTI parliamentarians and government allies are urging a review of the draft. Muttahida Quami Movement- Pakistan (MQM-P) and other allies have urged the government to reconsider its proposal.

The issue of 16000 employees who have been removed in the light of Supreme Court judgement is also expected to be discussed in the Cabinet.

The Cabinet is also expected to condemn the reaction of the opposition parties in the Parliament during the address of President Dr. Arif Alvi.

The Cabinet will consider a summary of Ministry of Commerce regarding reduction of additional customs duty for vendors under SRO 655(1) 2006 and on heavy commercial vehicles.

Finance Ministry will give a presentation on remuneration of the Chairmen and members of 20 Regulatory Authorities.

Other items to be considered by the Cabinet are as follows: (i) waiver of penal surcharge ;(ii) legislation of Ruet-e-Halal ;(iii) reconstitution of Board of Directors (BoD) of Diamer Bhasha Development Company (DBDC) (Pvt.) LTD;(iv) ratification of proposed amendments in decision taken by the CCoP in its meeting held on August 10, 2021 under case No. CCoP-125/2021;(v) ratification of the decisions taken by the Cabinet Committee on Institutional Reforms (CCIR) in its meeting held on August 12, 2021 and September 2, 2021;(vi) ratification of the decisions taken by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) in its meeting held on September 9, 2021 and ;(vii) ratification of decision of the CCLC on the summary submitted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs titled “automation for power attorney for overseas Pakistanis.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Arif Alvi Supreme Court Federal Cabinet Imran Khan FBR PMDA

Comments

1000 characters

Cabinet may give 10pc ad hoc relief allowance to MPs

Joint sitting marred by opposition boycott, lack of media access: President gives govt full marks in economy

Donors pledge $1.1bn for Afghanistan

Climate change could trigger internal migration of 216m people: WB

ITFC to provide $600m to finance POL products’ imports

Wheat ‘crisis’: TCP chairman likely to face the music

Roadshows begin for PSM revival

Briefing to Tarin: PTA set to surpass Rs45.436bn non-tax revenue target

China’s Jiangxi Copper to develop Afghanistan copper mine

Chinese engineers: Juzzak Airport made operational

Read more stories