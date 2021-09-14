ANL 24.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.7%)
Fake bank accounts case: AC seeks reply from NAB

Recorder Report 14 Sep 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court hearing multibillion fake bank accounts case, on Monday, sought reply from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) regarding application of former Director General Parks and Horticulture, Karachi, Liaqat Ali Khan Qaimkhani, in the assets beyond known source of income case, seeking amendment in charge sheet.

The Accountability Court-I judge, Muhammad Bashir, while hearing the case, sought a reply from the NAB over Qaimkhani’s application and adjourned hearing till September 21.

Wasim Javed, prosecutor NAB, Mustanar, Investigation Officer (IO) NAB, and Barrister Umair Malik, counsel for the accused, and witnesses, Hameed Ullah Khan as well as Sanjay Kumar, appeared before the court.

During the hearing, Qaimkhani’s counsel filed an application seeking amendment in charge sheet of the reference.

The court approved the application and sought a reply from the NAB.

According to the NAB Rawalpindi, the investigation revealed that Qaimkhani joined government service in 1977 as an assistant director (BPS-17) in Garden Directorate of Parks and Horticulture, and was subsequently, posted in Parks Department.

He was given the charge of deputy director in 1987 and was promoted to BPS-18 in 1990.

He was promoted to BPS-19 in 1994 as his service of BPS-18 was considered from 1987, after the issuance of an order.

He was promoted to BPS-20 in 2003 and retired in 2011 as DG parks and horticulture in Grade-21.

The accused was interrogated by the NAB regarding his known sources of income and assets acquired by him.

However, the accused did not provide details of the same. The investigation has revealed that the total salary income earned by Qaimkhani from 1977 to 2011 has been worked out to be Rs7,541,158.

Whereas, the total income from agriculture received by the accused from 2005 to 2011 is Rs7,420,276 including share of the agricultural income from the joint land owned by his father.

The NAB investigation further revealed that Qaimkhani purchased and renovated immovable properties in Karachi during his service period.

The value of the immovable properties is worked out at the actual purchase price; however, the current market price has subsequently increased.

The accused has accumulated assets of over Rs170 million (Rs177,932,431) that are found beyond his known sources of income and for which he could not justify the legal sources.

During the search of Qaimkhani’s house by the teams, expensive vehicles were recovered.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

