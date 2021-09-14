ANL 24.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.7%)
ASC 17.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.33%)
ASL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.58%)
BOP 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
BYCO 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
FCCL 18.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
FFBL 23.97 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
FFL 18.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.14%)
FNEL 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.35%)
GGGL 23.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.19%)
GGL 42.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-4.56%)
HUMNL 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.86%)
JSCL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.3%)
KAPCO 38.44 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.44%)
KEL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.82%)
MDTL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
MLCF 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.84%)
NETSOL 157.80 Decreased By ▼ -8.07 (-4.87%)
PACE 6.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 32.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.1%)
PIBTL 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.91%)
POWER 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
PRL 22.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.92%)
PTC 10.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.27%)
SILK 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.6%)
SNGP 45.35 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.11%)
TELE 23.81 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.19%)
TRG 166.12 Decreased By ▼ -4.58 (-2.68%)
UNITY 36.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.97%)
WTL 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
BR100 5,043 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-0.05%)
BR30 24,746 Decreased By ▼ -348.42 (-1.39%)
KSE100 47,270 Increased By ▲ 72.17 (0.15%)
KSE30 18,797 Increased By ▲ 12.36 (0.07%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,787
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,207,508
2,98824hr
5.62% positivity
Sindh
445,369
Punjab
414,390
Balochistan
32,591
Islamabad
102,863
KPK
168,748
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

IHC suspends balloting of plots in F-14, F-15 sectors

Terence J Sigamony 14 Sep 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday suspended the balloting of plots in F-14 and F-15 sectors of the federal capital.

A division bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani issued the orders, while petition filed by property owners in villages, Thalla Syedan and Jhangi Syedan in Islamabad district against the acquisition of their land.

The bench stated in its order that the balloting relating to allotment of plots in sectors, F-14 and F-15 stands suspended till the next date of hearing.

It noted, “Our order will not extend to or affect the allotments made in favour of owners whose properties have been acquired.”

The court added, “We expect that before the next date of hearing, the Federal Cabinet would have formulated a policy in conformity with public interest and public use of land acquired by the Authority. We further expect that the Attorney General will assist us on the next date fixed, inter alia, regarding the paramount question that the balloting in case of sectors F-14 and F15 was in conformity with public interest and public use of State property.”

At the very outset, the IHC bench was informed that order, dated 20-08-2021, passed in WP No2949/2021 titled “Asif Parvez, etc v Land Acquisition Collector ICT, etc” was placed before the federal cabinet i.e. the prime minister, and members of the Cabinet in its last meeting.

The court was further informed that the federal cabinet has constituted a committee headed by Asad Umar, Federal Minister for Planning to review the policy regarding acquisition of land by the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority and its subsequent use, ie, its disposal.

The court order stated: “It appears to us that the distribution of acquired land by the Authority is not in accordance with a policy based on public interest. As pointed out in order, dated 20-08-2021, that the beneficiaries of balloting regarding sectors F-14 and F15 included those who have been convicted or dismissed from service on charges of corruption or misconduct. The crucial aspect of conflict of interest also does not appear to have been taken into consideration.”

The bench also said that it was informed that more than 30,000 members are awaiting to be allotted plots since a long time but they have been ignored, while distributing the State land consisting of sectors, F-14 and F-15.

It stated that the federal government, while formulating its policy also has to justify giving preference to a few and ignoring more than 30,000 members of the Authority, while allotting state land e.g. in sectors F-14 and F-15.

During the hearing, the bench was also informed that besides sectors, F-14 and F-15, two other sectors i.e. G-12 and F-12 have also been allocated to the Authority for its distribution to its members at substantially reduced rates than the current market prices.

The court said that it is estimated that in case of each sector, there will be a loss of approximately Rs200 to Rs300 billion to the exchequer because the acquired land is not disposed of through auction nor offered for sale to the general public at current market rates.

It remarked that the most intrusive power of the State and a fundamental attribute of its sovereignty is its inherent power to condemn private property and transfer its ownership to the government without the consent of its owner.

“Such property can only be acquired for public purpose and its subsequent use also has to be in public interest. The Federal Government is expected to satisfy us that the phenomenon of loss to the exchequer and extending extra ordinary pecuniary benefit to some individuals meets the threshold of public use of State property acquired through exercising the power of eminent domain. It is for the Federal Government to satisfy us that the distribution of acquired land by the Authority is in public interest and for public use,” added the bench.

It maintained that the court, therefore, expects that the committee constituted by the federal cabinet headed by Asad Umar will, inter alia, take into consideration the aforementioned factors and those highlighted in this Court’s order, dated 20-08-2021.

The court directed the registrar office to issue notice to the Attorney General for assistance, while it directed the Housing Authority submit replies in all the petitions before the date fixed.

The deputy commissioner of the Authority informed the bench that some of the owners in case of properties acquired for sector G-14 are not cooperating and, therefore, the processing of payment of compensation is being delayed.

The bench said, “The Authority shall be at liberty to proceed in accordance with law and in case of non-cooperation by the petitioner land owners, the same be brought to our attention by filing an application.”

The case was adjourned until October 14.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Islamabad High Court Federal Cabinet Athar Minallah Mohsin Akhtar Kayani F 14 F15

Comments

Comments are closed.

IHC suspends balloting of plots in F-14, F-15 sectors

Chinese engineers: Juzzak Airport made operational

Chinese businessmen meet PM

Aluminium hits 13-year high, inflation concerns harden

Cabinet seeks report on performance of SOEs

CCP says 2 tractor makers ‘involved in cartelisation’

CJP says he’s not aware of motives behind lawyers’ protests

Ramiz Raja elected PCB chairman

Incentives for refineries not approved by CCoE

Industrial units plunge into darkness after Lesco’s grid station flooded

Amid ruckus, President Alvi lauds PTI's achievements in address to parliament

Read more stories