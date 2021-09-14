Covid-19 positivity rate in Punjab declines to 6.34pc

LAHORE: The overall corona positivity rate in Punjab has slightly declined to 6.34 percent, as out of 19038 tests conducted across the province, as many as 1,208 fresh infections and 14 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours taking the tally of cases to 414391 and death toll to 12223.

Out of 14 deaths reported across Punjab, five were reported in Rawalpindi, three in Lahore, one each in D.G. Khan, Bahawalpur, Sargodha and Sheikhupura taking the death toll in these districts to 1945, 4818, 180, 264, 317 and 147, respectively.

With the recovery of 1,376 more virus patients, the number of recovered patients in the province reached to 376115. On the other hand, as many as 3391 coronavirus recoveries were reported across the country taking the tally of recoveries to 1090176 showing the recovery rate of 90.3-per cent.

As per breakup of corona cases and deaths in major cities of the province, Lahore has so far reported 208776 cases and 4818 deaths, Rawalpindi 36652 cases and 1945 deaths, Faisalabad 24874 cases and 1223 deaths, Multan 21050 cases and 893 deaths, Bahawalpur 9702 cases and 264 deaths, Gujranwala 9821 cases and 545 deaths, D G Khan 4694 cases and 180 deaths, Muzaffargarh 2902 cases and 348 deaths, Rahim Yar Khan 7635 cases and 290 deaths, Sargodha 10094 cases and 317 deaths, Sheikhupura 4595 cases and 147 deaths and Sialkot reported 8424 cases and 244 deaths.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said on Monday that vaccination is a must to control the spread of coronavirus, as vaccines are very effective against the disease.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021