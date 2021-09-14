ANL 24.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.7%)
Sep 14, 2021
US delivers another 320,580 Pfizer vaccine doses for Sindh

NNI 14 Sep 2021

KARACHI: US Consul General Mark Stroh and Sindh Minister of Health and Population Welfare, Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho on Monday welcomed the arrival of 320,580 new Pfizer vaccine doses sent by the United States through the COVAX facility to the people of Sindh.

This shipment is part of a 6.6 million Pfizer dose tranche of vaccine the United States has sent to Pakistan.

This tranche is the fourth such delivery the United States has sent to Pakistan, bringing the total number of vaccine doses donated to Pakistan to nearly 16 million doses.

“I am proud to represent the people of the United States as we partner with the Pakistani people to defeat COVID-19,” said Consul General Stroh during a handover ceremony at the Sindh Government’s ultra-cold chain facility in Karachi.

“We’re making this donation to save Pakistani lives and to end this pandemic. Together, we will continue to build a world that is safer and more secure against the threat of infectious diseases.”

The United States has provided more than $50.5 million in COVID-19 assistance through our partnership with the Government of Pakistan, including a donation of 52 ventilators in Sindh to care for COVID-19 patients, personal protective equipment, and pulse oximeters.

Pfizer Sindh Government COVAX Pfizer vaccine government of pakistan Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho Mark Stroh

