ANL 24.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.7%)
ASC 17.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.33%)
ASL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.58%)
BOP 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
BYCO 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
FCCL 18.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
FFBL 23.97 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
FFL 18.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.14%)
FNEL 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.35%)
GGGL 23.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.19%)
GGL 42.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-4.56%)
HUMNL 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.86%)
JSCL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.3%)
KAPCO 38.44 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.44%)
KEL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.82%)
MDTL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
MLCF 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.84%)
NETSOL 157.80 Decreased By ▼ -8.07 (-4.87%)
PACE 6.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 32.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.1%)
PIBTL 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.91%)
POWER 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
PRL 22.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.92%)
PTC 10.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.27%)
SILK 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.6%)
SNGP 45.35 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.11%)
TELE 23.81 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.19%)
TRG 166.12 Decreased By ▼ -4.58 (-2.68%)
UNITY 36.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.97%)
WTL 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
BR100 5,043 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-0.05%)
BR30 24,746 Decreased By ▼ -348.42 (-1.39%)
KSE100 47,270 Increased By ▲ 72.17 (0.15%)
KSE30 18,797 Increased By ▲ 12.36 (0.07%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,787
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,207,508
2,98824hr
5.62% positivity
Sindh
445,369
Punjab
414,390
Balochistan
32,591
Islamabad
102,863
KPK
168,748
Indian shares slip as losses in Reliance outweigh Coal India gains

  • The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index closed 0.08% lower at 17,355.30, and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.22% to 58,177.76
Reuters 13 Sep 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares closed lower on Monday, as losses in heavyweight Reliance Industries over a delay in launching its low-cost smartphone, outweighed sharp gains in Coal India.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index closed 0.08% lower at 17,355.30, and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.22% to 58,177.76.

Investors are also awaiting August inflation data due later in the day, though analysts expect the reading to hold steady and stay within the central bank's comfort zone, a Reuters poll showed.

Reliance dragged the index lower, ending down 2.23% after it delayed the launch of an "ultra-affordable" smartphone, being developed by the company's telecom arm and Google, to November.

Private sector lenders ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank ended down 1.8% and 0.8% respectively, and were among the top five losers on the Nifty.

Indian shares end flat as gains in Nestle, Airtel offset financials' losses

However, losses were cushioned by sharp gains in the world's largest coal miner, Coal India, that ended up 4% after local media reported it might raise prices to mitigate the impact of rising costs and a wage revision.

IT stocks also lent support, with shares of Tata Consultancy Services closing 1.4% higher, among the top gainers on both the indexes, following the company's partnership with Dutch tech company NXP Semiconductors NV.

Among other stocks, beleaguered airline Jet Airways jumped 5% on news it would resume domestic operations by the first quarter of 2022. Telecom operator Bharti Airtel, which scaled a record high during the session, ended up 1.04%.

Nifty's metal index advanced for a third session, rising 1.29%.

Suryoday Small Finance Bank SURO.BO settled 20% higher after a report said lender Clix Capital Services was in merger talks with the bank.

