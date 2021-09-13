PM Imran assures Chinese investors of all possible facilities

Prime Minister Imran Khan assured China's business community of providing all possible facilities as the country looks to encourage foreign investment.

A delegation comprising representatives of Chinese companies called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad, according to a statement released by the Prime Minister's Office on Monday.

The delegation included CEO Easy Prefabricated Homes Pvt. Ltd., CEO La He Trading International Pvt., CEO Zhengbang Agriculture Pakistan Pvt. Ltd., CEO Exert Tech Pvt. Ltd, CEO Challenge Fashion Pvt. Ltd among others.

During the last few years, Chinese companies have made substantial investments under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)-related projects as well as separately.

Both countries also have a Future Trade Agreement (FTA) in place, and launched its second phase last year.

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong was also present at the meeting.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar, Minister for Planninf Asad Umar, and Advisor to PM on Trade and Investment Abdul Razzaq Dawood, Special Assistant CPEC Khalid Mansoor, and senior officials were also present.

The Chinese business delegation appreciated the investor-friendly policies of the government and expressed keen interest in investing in Pakistan. Welcoming the delegation, the Prime Minister said that the government has been pursuing the Ease of Doing Business policy diligently.

Pakistan improved its position in the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business (EODB) Index for the second consecutive year, the Bank said in its 2020 report. Pakistan improved its position by 28 points, moving up from 136 to 108.

Khan said that the government is providing Incentives to investors and administrative operations are being facilitated. He assured that he would chair a self-review meeting every month to address their issues on a priority basis.

Khan was of the view that Pakistan can learn a lot from China in terms of industrial development. He added that Chinese investment will create employment opportunities in Pakistan.

“There are vast opportunities for the development of medium- and small-scale industries in Pakistan in which Chinese companies can play a role,” said the prime minister.

He said that there is a need to focus on agriculture, fisheries, vegetables and fruits, high-yielding livestock, IT and technology, and other small industries.