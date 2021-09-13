ANL 24.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.7%)
ASC 17.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.33%)
ASL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.58%)
BOP 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
BYCO 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
FCCL 18.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
FFBL 23.97 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
FFL 18.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.14%)
FNEL 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.35%)
GGGL 23.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.19%)
GGL 42.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-4.56%)
HUMNL 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.86%)
JSCL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.3%)
KAPCO 38.44 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.44%)
KEL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.82%)
MDTL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
MLCF 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.84%)
NETSOL 157.80 Decreased By ▼ -8.07 (-4.87%)
PACE 6.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 32.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.1%)
PIBTL 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.91%)
POWER 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
PRL 22.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.92%)
PTC 10.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.27%)
SILK 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.6%)
SNGP 45.35 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.11%)
TELE 23.81 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.19%)
TRG 166.12 Decreased By ▼ -4.58 (-2.68%)
UNITY 36.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.97%)
WTL 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
BR100 5,043 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-0.05%)
BR30 24,746 Decreased By ▼ -348.42 (-1.39%)
KSE100 47,270 Increased By ▲ 72.17 (0.15%)
KSE30 18,797 Increased By ▲ 12.36 (0.07%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,787
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,207,508
2,98824hr
5.62% positivity
Sindh
445,369
Punjab
414,390
Balochistan
32,591
Islamabad
102,863
KPK
168,748
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

PM Imran assures Chinese investors of all possible facilities

  • Delegation of Chinese companies meets prime minister
BR Web Desk 13 Sep 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan assured China's business community of providing all possible facilities as the country looks to encourage foreign investment.

A delegation comprising representatives of Chinese companies called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad, according to a statement released by the Prime Minister's Office on Monday.

The delegation included CEO Easy Prefabricated Homes Pvt. Ltd., CEO La He Trading International Pvt., CEO Zhengbang Agriculture Pakistan Pvt. Ltd., CEO Exert Tech Pvt. Ltd, CEO Challenge Fashion Pvt. Ltd among others.

During the last few years, Chinese companies have made substantial investments under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)-related projects as well as separately.

Both countries also have a Future Trade Agreement (FTA) in place, and launched its second phase last year.

18th China-ASEAN Expo: Our goods have strong competitive force, says Pakistan envoy to China

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong was also present at the meeting.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar, Minister for Planninf Asad Umar, and Advisor to PM on Trade and Investment Abdul Razzaq Dawood, Special Assistant CPEC Khalid Mansoor, and senior officials were also present.

The Chinese business delegation appreciated the investor-friendly policies of the government and expressed keen interest in investing in Pakistan. Welcoming the delegation, the Prime Minister said that the government has been pursuing the Ease of Doing Business policy diligently.

PM urges usage of China's Juncao technology to address food insecurity

Pakistan improved its position in the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business (EODB) Index for the second consecutive year, the Bank said in its 2020 report. Pakistan improved its position by 28 points, moving up from 136 to 108.

Khan said that the government is providing Incentives to investors and administrative operations are being facilitated. He assured that he would chair a self-review meeting every month to address their issues on a priority basis.

Khan was of the view that Pakistan can learn a lot from China in terms of industrial development. He added that Chinese investment will create employment opportunities in Pakistan.

“There are vast opportunities for the development of medium- and small-scale industries in Pakistan in which Chinese companies can play a role,” said the prime minister.

He said that there is a need to focus on agriculture, fisheries, vegetables and fruits, high-yielding livestock, IT and technology, and other small industries.

China Pakistan Imran Khan FTA Shaukat Tarin

Comments

1000 characters

PM Imran assures Chinese investors of all possible facilities

SC open to talks with lawyers to devise effective criteria for elevation of judges: CJP

Lucky Motor Corp likely to launch KIA Stonic, Peugeot 2008 in Pakistan

PTI leads in cantonment board elections with 63 seats

KSE-100 closes marginally positive after range-bound session

FM Qureshi urges Denmark to review travel guidelines for Pakistan

PIA lands first commercial flight since Taliban takeover in Kabul

Principal amount of sales tax: IR officers cannot impose penalty, levy surcharge

Power generation: Increase in costs leaves consumers high and dry

Winter months: All set for incremental consumption power tariff

Read more stories