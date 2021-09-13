Monis meets Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Water Resources Monis Elahi Sunday held a meeting with Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and exchanged views on the prevailing political situation of the country, and the water issues of Sindh province.

According to a press release of the PPP media office, the meeting was held at Zardari House in which Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also enquired about the health of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and expressed his best regards to Chuadhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervez Elahi.

"Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Chaudhry Monis Elahi discussed the overall political situation in the country," it stated, adding that they also discussed the country's water distribution system among provinces and the issue of historic water shortage in Sindh. Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar was also present.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021