Small traders: Five-member body to settle tax-related issues

LAHORE: The Punjab government has constituted a five-member committee that will deliberate upon in detail regarding all tax-related issues of "small traders" and submit a comprehensive proposal to the chief minister's office for taking further necessary steps.

According to a notification issued by the CM office, Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht has been made convener of the committee while Provincial Minister for Excise and Taxation Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed has been notified as the co-convener and the secretary Excise Taxation & Narcotics Control (ET&NC) as its secretary.

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Tariq Misbah and All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajran (APAT) Central General Secretary Naeem Mir have also been made members of the committee from private sector, who would highlight tax-related issues the businessmen, especially 'small-scale traders', and help the government in drafting a coordinated proposal which will be submitted to the chief minister's office within a week for further consideration.

Among other things, the committee would discuss in detail the three-time increase in the property tax issue and the (alleged) harassment of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) officials, said APAT General Secretary Naeem Mir.

On Saturday, Mir had urged presidents and leaders of wholesale and retail markets across Punjab to immediately stop submission of property taxes to the concerned authorities until they develop a consensus with the government.

