ANL 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
ASC 17.59 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.4%)
ASL 24.27 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.29%)
BOP 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 9.81 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.51%)
FCCL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
FFBL 23.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
FFL 18.79 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.58%)
FNEL 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.44%)
GGGL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.05%)
GGL 45.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.51%)
HUMNL 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
JSCL 20.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.1%)
KAPCO 38.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.23%)
KEL 3.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
MLCF 40.24 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.11%)
NETSOL 165.87 Increased By ▲ 11.17 (7.22%)
PACE 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.01%)
PAEL 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.08%)
PIBTL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.75%)
POWER 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.56%)
PRL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.38%)
PTC 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SILK 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.61%)
SNGP 44.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.01%)
TELE 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.73%)
TRG 170.70 Increased By ▲ 6.40 (3.9%)
UNITY 37.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.35%)
WTL 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
BR100 5,046 Increased By ▲ 44.13 (0.88%)
BR30 25,094 Increased By ▲ 380.32 (1.54%)
KSE100 47,198 Increased By ▲ 573.17 (1.23%)
KSE30 18,785 Increased By ▲ 176.93 (0.95%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,720
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,204,520
3,15324hr
5.46% positivity
Sindh
444,464
Punjab
413,182
Balochistan
32,569
Islamabad
102,617
KPK
168,258
Small traders: Five-member body to settle tax-related issues

Recorder Report 13 Sep 2021

LAHORE: The Punjab government has constituted a five-member committee that will deliberate upon in detail regarding all tax-related issues of "small traders" and submit a comprehensive proposal to the chief minister's office for taking further necessary steps.

According to a notification issued by the CM office, Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht has been made convener of the committee while Provincial Minister for Excise and Taxation Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed has been notified as the co-convener and the secretary Excise Taxation & Narcotics Control (ET&NC) as its secretary.

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Tariq Misbah and All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajran (APAT) Central General Secretary Naeem Mir have also been made members of the committee from private sector, who would highlight tax-related issues the businessmen, especially 'small-scale traders', and help the government in drafting a coordinated proposal which will be submitted to the chief minister's office within a week for further consideration.

Among other things, the committee would discuss in detail the three-time increase in the property tax issue and the (alleged) harassment of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) officials, said APAT General Secretary Naeem Mir.

On Saturday, Mir had urged presidents and leaders of wholesale and retail markets across Punjab to immediately stop submission of property taxes to the concerned authorities until they develop a consensus with the government.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Punjab government LCCI Small traders APAT five member committee tax related issues

