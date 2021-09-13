PTI leading in 42 Cantonment Boards elections

ISLAMABAD: The unofficial results show the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is ahead with razor-thin lead in 42 Cantonment Boards elections held on Sunday across the country. According to unofficial results, the PTI was leading with 58 seats, followed by Independent candidates with 48, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) 40, Pakistan People's Party (PPP) 13, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) 10, and nine others, till filing of this report.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, PTI has emerged victorious with 18 seats out of total 37 seats followed by Independents who nagged 9, PML-N 5, PPP 3 and Awami National Party (ANP) 2. In Sindh, where PPP is in power, and out of total 54 seats, according to unofficial results of 41 wards were declared. The PTI is leading with 12 seats, followed by PPP and MQM-P 10 each, PML-N 03, Independents 02, and others.

In Balochistan, according to unofficial results 4 independents were leading followed by PTI 03 so far. In Punjab, out of total 119 seats, unofficial results of 86 wards have been declared, in which PML-N is leading with 31 seats followed by independents 28, PTI 25, Jamat-e-Islami 02. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) made elaborate arrangements for free and fair elections in all Cantonment Boards across the country.

Rangers' parties were patrolling around the polling stations to ensure law and order. There were total 1,559 candidates who were contesting the LG elections for Cantonment Boards. On July 9 this year, ECP had issued the schedule for LG elections in 219 wards of 42 CBs across the country. Of these CBs where the LG polls were scheduled, 20 were located in Punjab which had 119 wards, 11 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa having 37 wards, eight in Sindh having 54 wards and three in Balochistan having nine wards.

The 42 CBs include Rawalpindi, Taxila, Wah, Attock, Kamra, Sanjwal, Mangla, Murree Hills, Jhelum, Kharian, Lahore, Walton, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Shorkot, Sargodha, Okara, Multan, Bhawalpur, Quetta, Zhob, Loralai, Peshawar, Nowshera, Risalpur, Cherat, Mardan, Kohat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Murree Gallis (separate from Murree Hills), Havelian, Abbottabad, Kalabagh, Hyderabad, Pannu Aqil, Faisal, Malir, Korangi, Manora, Clifton and Karachi.

