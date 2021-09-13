ANL 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
Wells Fargo gets $250m fine for failing to pay back hurt customers

AFP 13 Sep 2021

WASHINGTON: US bank Wells Fargo on Thursday was hit with a new fine - $250 million for failing to meet requirements in an agreement to pay previously harmed customers. The penalty was set by the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), one of the main US banking sector regulators.

"Wells Fargo has not met the requirements of the OCC's 2018 action against the bank. This is unacceptable," said Acting Comptroller of the Currency Michael Hsu.

Wells Fargo admitted to opening 3.5 million fake accounts between 2002 and 2017, allowing its employees to earn bonuses related to the sale of new products, and charge unnecessary insurance premiums to more than half a million customers on their car loans.

