ANL 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
ASC 17.59 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.4%)
ASL 24.27 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.29%)
BOP 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 9.81 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.51%)
FCCL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
FFBL 23.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
FFL 18.79 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.58%)
FNEL 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.44%)
GGGL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.05%)
GGL 45.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.51%)
HUMNL 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
JSCL 20.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.1%)
KAPCO 38.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.23%)
KEL 3.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
MLCF 40.24 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.11%)
NETSOL 165.87 Increased By ▲ 11.17 (7.22%)
PACE 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.01%)
PAEL 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.08%)
PIBTL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.75%)
POWER 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.56%)
PRL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.38%)
PTC 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SILK 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.61%)
SNGP 44.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.01%)
TELE 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.73%)
TRG 170.70 Increased By ▲ 6.40 (3.9%)
UNITY 37.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.35%)
WTL 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
BR100 5,046 Increased By ▲ 44.13 (0.88%)
BR30 25,094 Increased By ▲ 380.32 (1.54%)
KSE100 47,198 Increased By ▲ 573.17 (1.23%)
KSE30 18,785 Increased By ▲ 176.93 (0.95%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,720
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,204,520
3,15324hr
5.46% positivity
Sindh
444,464
Punjab
413,182
Balochistan
32,569
Islamabad
102,617
KPK
168,258
Punjab: shops involved in profiteering will be sealed

Recorder Report 12 Sep 2021

LAHORE: In order to control prices of the daily use commodities in the province, the Punjab government has decided to seal the shops instead of imposing fine over profiteering.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired jointly by Minister for Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal and newly-appointed Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal on Saturday at Civil Secretariat. The prices, availability of commodities and performance of the magistrates were reviewed.

"Now the shops of the profiteers will be sealed for one week instead of imposing fine", the Chief Secretary issued orders to all the administrative secretaries.

He directed the administrations of districts to monitor the auction process in the markets on a daily basis and send its report to the industries department. He also asked the deputy commissioners to fix the prices of pulses according to the fluctuations in the rates in the international market and pay special attention to the availability of flour, sugar and ghee.

The provincial minister directed the field officers to ensure display of rate lists at shops and take immediate action over the complaint of price violation. He said inflicting loss on the national exchequer by imposing fines on fake receipts would not be tolerated and a system of issuing e-challans should be devised to impose fines. He clarified that in future only the notified magistrates would be authorized to conduct price checking.

The chief secretary said that the biggest problem of the common man is price hike and the administrative officers would have to make "extra efforts" to overcome it.

He said that it was the responsibility of the administrative officers to implement the fixed rates. He directed that prices of essential commodities should be stabilized through the market mechanism and the reasons for price differential in districts should be ascertained. He said that for the provision of relief to the common man, the availability of commodities would be ensured at fixed rates. The chief secretary also sought a report on the higher prices of eatables in Rawalpindi as compared to other districts. The administrative secretaries of relevant departments including industries, agriculture, food, Chairman PITB, Commissioner Lahore and concerned officers attended the meeting while all the divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through video link.

Punjab government Mian Aslam Iqbal commodities shops sealed Kamran Ali Afzal profiteering

