ANL 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
ASC 17.59 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.4%)
ASL 24.27 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.29%)
BOP 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 9.81 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.51%)
FCCL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
FFBL 23.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
FFL 18.79 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.58%)
FNEL 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.44%)
GGGL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.05%)
GGL 45.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.51%)
HUMNL 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
JSCL 20.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.1%)
KAPCO 38.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.23%)
KEL 3.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
MLCF 40.24 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.11%)
NETSOL 165.87 Increased By ▲ 11.17 (7.22%)
PACE 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.01%)
PAEL 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.08%)
PIBTL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.75%)
POWER 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.56%)
PRL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.38%)
PTC 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SILK 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.61%)
SNGP 44.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.01%)
TELE 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.73%)
TRG 170.70 Increased By ▲ 6.40 (3.9%)
UNITY 37.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.35%)
WTL 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
BR100 5,046 Increased By ▲ 44.13 (0.88%)
BR30 25,094 Increased By ▲ 380.32 (1.54%)
KSE100 47,198 Increased By ▲ 573.17 (1.23%)
KSE30 18,785 Increased By ▲ 176.93 (0.95%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,662
8224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,201,367
3,48024hr
5.51% positivity
Sindh
443,521
Punjab
411,808
Balochistan
32,549
Islamabad
102,347
KPK
167,782
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Queen Elizabeth says prayers for victims and survivors of 9/11

  • "My visit to the site of the World Trade Center in 2010 is held fast in my memory," Elizabeth says
Reuters 11 Sep 2021

LONDON: Britain's Queen Elizabeth said on Saturday that her prayers remained with victims and survivors of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on the United States and paid tribute to the communities that joined together to rebuild after the devastation.

"My thoughts and prayers - and those of my family and the entire nation - remain with the victims, survivors and families affected, as well as the first responders and rescue workers called to duty," she said in a message to US President Joe Biden.

"My visit to the site of the World Trade Center in 2010 is held fast in my memory," Elizabeth said.

"It reminds me that as we honour those from many nations, faiths and backgrounds who lost their lives, we also pay tribute to the resilience and determination of the communities who joined together to rebuild."

On Sept. 11, 2001, 19 militants associated with al Qaeda hijacked four commercial airplanes to carry out devastating suicide attacks against the United States.

Two planes were flown into the Twin Towers of New York's World Trade Center which then collapsed, a third plane was flown into the Pentagon just outside Washington, D.C., while crew members and passengers on a fourth plane forced hijackers to crash in Pennsylvania.

The 9/11 attacks killed 2,977 people, the single largest loss of life resulting from a foreign attack on American soil, according to the 9/11 Memorial Museum.

Biden to visit three sites of 9/11 attack on 20th anniversary

Sixty-seven British nationals were among the dead.

Biden will commemorate the 20th anniversary attacks by visiting each of the sites where hijacked planes crashed, seeking to honour the victims.

The anniversary comes shortly after the chaotic end of the US-led war in Afghanistan, launched 20 years ago to root out al Qaeda and its leader, Osama bin Laden.

Al Qaeda Osama bin laden Queen Elizabeth twin tower

Comments

1000 characters

Queen Elizabeth says prayers for victims and survivors of 9/11

Zahir's father an accomplice in Noor's murder: police challan

PIA to restart commercial flights to Kabul from Monday

Govt to start vaccinating Pakistanis aged 15-18 from Sept 13

Islamic Banking Industry: Assets and deposits show highest YoY growth since 2015

New Zealand cricket team arrives in Pakistan for first tour in 18 years

Afghan cricket board signals women could still play: report

APNS rejects proposed PMDA

Ecnec approves three projects worth Rs339bn

Assets Declaration Ord: Taxpayers making payment to get one-time opportunity: FBR

Workers’ remittances continue to post strong growth

Read more stories