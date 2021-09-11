ANL 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
Newly-inducted SSTOs officers: Sindh CM chairs graduation ceremony

APP 11 Sep 2021

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presiding over the Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) Graduation ceremony of the under-training Sindh Sales Tax Officers (SSTOs) appreciated SRB’s increasing reliance on technology and automation.

The ceremony was attended by Administrator KMC Murtaza Wahab, Chairman SRB Khalid Mahmood, PSCM Sajid Jamal Abro, Secretary Finance Hassan Naqvi, SRB advisor Mushtaq Kazmi, leading economist Qaiser Bengali and others on Friday at SRB office.

SRB inducted a batch of 40 SSTOs in March 2021 and their five-month training was conducted by the Sindh Institute of Fiscal Management (SIFM).

Addressing the SSTOs, the CM Sindh expressed his satisfaction over the successful conduct of the training program by SIFM and SRB.

He appreciated the performance of the SRB in generating revenue for Sindh ever since it was operationalized in 2011 and expressed hope that the newly inducted SSTOs would serve the SRB and the Sindh as well and that they would contribute towards optimal collection of revenue for economic progress of province.

The Chief Minister Sindh distributed shields and certificates among the graduating SSTOs.

Meanwhile, the CM Sindh while visiting the SRB offices and meeting with the management and staffers, urged upon them to work with greater dedication.

Murad also highlighted the need to maintain transparency and to devise systems that are further business friendly.

He appreciated SRB’s increasing reliance on technology and automation, which he said, must remain a continuous process.

