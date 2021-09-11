ANL 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
ASC 17.59 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.4%)
ASL 24.27 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.29%)
BOP 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 9.81 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.51%)
FCCL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
FFBL 23.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
FFL 18.79 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.58%)
FNEL 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.44%)
GGGL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.05%)
GGL 45.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.51%)
HUMNL 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
JSCL 20.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.1%)
KAPCO 38.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.23%)
KEL 3.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
MLCF 40.24 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.11%)
NETSOL 165.87 Increased By ▲ 11.17 (7.22%)
PACE 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.01%)
PAEL 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.08%)
PIBTL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.75%)
POWER 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.56%)
PRL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.38%)
PTC 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SILK 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.61%)
SNGP 44.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.01%)
TELE 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.73%)
TRG 170.70 Increased By ▲ 6.40 (3.9%)
UNITY 37.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.35%)
WTL 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
BR100 5,046 Increased By ▲ 44.13 (0.88%)
BR30 25,094 Increased By ▲ 380.32 (1.54%)
KSE100 47,198 Increased By ▲ 573.17 (1.23%)
KSE30 18,785 Increased By ▲ 176.93 (0.95%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,580
8324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,197,887
3,68924hr
6.03% positivity
Sindh
442,401
Punjab
410,463
Balochistan
32,517
Islamabad
102,094
KPK
167,154
Tunisia buys about 75,000 tonnes of wheat

Reuters 11 Sep 2021

HAMBURG: Tunisia's state grains agency is believed to have reached agreement to purchase about 75,000 tonnes of soft milling wheat and 100,000 tonnes of animal feed barley in an international tender which closed on Friday, European traders said.

The wheat was believed to have been bought in three 25,000 tonne consignments.

Trading house Dreyfus was said to have sold one wheat consignment at $351.97 a tonne c&f. Trading house Casillo sold two, one at $352.68 a tonne and the other at $353.68 tonne c&f.

The barley was also believed to have been bought in four 25,000 tonne consignments.

Viterra sold two barley consignments at $320.23 and $321.23 a tonne c&f. Dreyfus sold one at $320.10 and Cofco sold one at $321.15 a tonne c&f, they said. The grains can all be sourced from optional origins. The wheat and barley were both sought for shipment between Oct. 1 and Nov. 15 depending on origin supplied in four 25,000 tonne consignments.

If supplied from west Europe, the wheat shipment periods for the three consignments bought were Oct. 5-15, Oct. 10-20 and Oct. 20-30.

If supplied from east Europe or the Black Sea region, shipment periods for the wheat consignments are Oct. 10-20, Oct. 15-25 and Oct. 25 to Nov. 5, traders said.

