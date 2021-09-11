KARACHI: On Thursday, at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 10.137 billion and the number of lots traded at 9,931. Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 2.776 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 1.922 billion), Copper (PKR 1.669 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.229 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 800.955 million), Natural Gas (PKR 495.354 million), DJ (PKR 445.152 million), Platinum (PKR 327.320 million), Silver (PKR 222.941 million), SP 500 (PKR 177.499 million) and Japan Equity (PKR 70.246 million). In Agricultural Commodities, 8 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 6.291 million were traded.