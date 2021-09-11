KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (September 10, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 540,531,027 329,517,375 20,955,600,780 11,144,951,348 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 1,464,719,331 (2,440,374,184) (975,654,853) Local Individuals 17,906,951,542 (16,756,562,536) 1,150,389,005 Local Corporates 7,269,072,158 (7,443,806,311) (174,734,152) ===============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021