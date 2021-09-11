Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday...
11 Sep 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (September 10, 2021).
===============================================================================
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
540,531,027 329,517,375 20,955,600,780 11,144,951,348
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,464,719,331 (2,440,374,184) (975,654,853)
Local Individuals 17,906,951,542 (16,756,562,536) 1,150,389,005
Local Corporates 7,269,072,158 (7,443,806,311) (174,734,152)
===============================================================================
