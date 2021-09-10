ANL 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
ASC 17.59 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.4%)
ASL 24.27 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.29%)
BOP 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 9.81 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.51%)
FCCL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
FFBL 23.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
FFL 18.79 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.58%)
FNEL 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.44%)
GGGL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.05%)
GGL 45.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.51%)
HUMNL 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
JSCL 20.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.1%)
KAPCO 38.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.23%)
KEL 3.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
MLCF 40.24 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.11%)
NETSOL 165.87 Increased By ▲ 11.17 (7.22%)
PACE 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.01%)
PAEL 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.08%)
PIBTL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.75%)
POWER 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.56%)
PRL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.38%)
PTC 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SILK 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.61%)
SNGP 44.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.01%)
TELE 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.73%)
TRG 170.70 Increased By ▲ 6.40 (3.9%)
UNITY 37.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.35%)
WTL 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
BR100 5,046 Increased By ▲ 44.13 (0.88%)
BR30 25,094 Increased By ▲ 380.32 (1.54%)
KSE100 47,198 Increased By ▲ 573.17 (1.23%)
KSE30 18,785 Increased By ▲ 176.93 (0.95%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,580
8324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,197,887
3,68924hr
6.03% positivity
Sindh
442,401
Punjab
410,463
Balochistan
32,517
Islamabad
102,094
KPK
167,154
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

KWSB: Minister briefed about pace of reforms

Recorder Report 10 Sep 2021

KARACHI: An important meeting was held under the chairmanship of Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah regarding reforms in Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) and reconstitution of its board.

Briefing the Minister, Sindh Local Government Secretary Syed Najam Ahmad Shah said that today’s meeting on reorganization and upgrading of the KWSB is a continuation of previous meetings held to make the Board a more powerful, independent, profitable and progressive body, so that the citizens of Karachi would have an easy access to clean drinking water and a defect-free sewerage system on permanent basis.

Speaking on the occasion, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that the provision of the best local government facilities to the people of Karachi is in fact an expression of the enlightened vision of the PPP government for which all difficulties and obstacles should be overcome. He said that Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto has given special instructions to solve the problems of the city and its residents.

Najam Ahmad Shah told the meeting that during the restructuring process of KW&SB’s Board, special attention has been given to provide equal representation to all the concerned experts and professionals belonging to water improvement sector. He also informed that in addition to the Chairman and Vice-Chairman, the Governing Body of the Board will be comprised of Secretary Local Government, Secretary Planning and Development, Secretary Finance and the Chief Executive Officer. He added that the board members will be consisting of water experts, legal experts, IT professionals, education experts and field professionals.

Syed Nasir Hussain said that the mayor of the city should also be given representation in the new board of KW&SB.

Secretary LG informed that all the decisions of the proposed board would have to be endorsed by the Sindh government.

Later talking to media, Najam Ahmad Shah said that the government of Sindh in collaboration with the World Bank is making efforts to create a better system of clean drinking water and sewerage in the city and soon the people of Karachi will observe a positive change. He vowed that the process of KW&SB’s Borad reconstruction would be accomplished after the next few meetings.

The meeting was attended by MD Water Board Asadullah Khan, Vice Chancellor NED University Sarosh Lodhi and other officials along with the board members.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah Sindh Government Bilawal Bhutto KWSB Syed Najam Ahmad Shah

Comments

Comments are closed.

KWSB: Minister briefed about pace of reforms

Biden, Xi talk to avoid US-China 'conflict': White House

Designs of external, internal forces inimical to peace shall be thwarted: COAS

We recognise Pakistan's importance for regional stability: Spanish FM

Pakistan's rupee nears all-time low after another fall against US dollar

For vaccinated residents: UAE lifts ban on entry from certain countries including Pakistan

Punjab extends closure of educational institutes till Sept 15

Covid-19: Pakistan fully vaccinates over 20mn people

Indian hackers behind attack on FBR website: Tarin

US says Taliban 'businesslike and professional' in Afghan evacuation

IMF for more cautious approach to structural reforms

Read more stories