KWSB: Minister briefed about pace of reforms

KARACHI: An important meeting was held under the chairmanship of Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah regarding reforms in Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) and reconstitution of its board.

Briefing the Minister, Sindh Local Government Secretary Syed Najam Ahmad Shah said that today’s meeting on reorganization and upgrading of the KWSB is a continuation of previous meetings held to make the Board a more powerful, independent, profitable and progressive body, so that the citizens of Karachi would have an easy access to clean drinking water and a defect-free sewerage system on permanent basis.

Speaking on the occasion, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that the provision of the best local government facilities to the people of Karachi is in fact an expression of the enlightened vision of the PPP government for which all difficulties and obstacles should be overcome. He said that Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto has given special instructions to solve the problems of the city and its residents.

Najam Ahmad Shah told the meeting that during the restructuring process of KW&SB’s Board, special attention has been given to provide equal representation to all the concerned experts and professionals belonging to water improvement sector. He also informed that in addition to the Chairman and Vice-Chairman, the Governing Body of the Board will be comprised of Secretary Local Government, Secretary Planning and Development, Secretary Finance and the Chief Executive Officer. He added that the board members will be consisting of water experts, legal experts, IT professionals, education experts and field professionals.

Syed Nasir Hussain said that the mayor of the city should also be given representation in the new board of KW&SB.

Secretary LG informed that all the decisions of the proposed board would have to be endorsed by the Sindh government.

Later talking to media, Najam Ahmad Shah said that the government of Sindh in collaboration with the World Bank is making efforts to create a better system of clean drinking water and sewerage in the city and soon the people of Karachi will observe a positive change. He vowed that the process of KW&SB’s Borad reconstruction would be accomplished after the next few meetings.

The meeting was attended by MD Water Board Asadullah Khan, Vice Chancellor NED University Sarosh Lodhi and other officials along with the board members.

