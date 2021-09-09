ANL 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.27%)
First evacuation flight from Kabul since US exit lands in Doha

AFP Updated 09 Sep 2021

DOHA: Around 100 passengers including Americans arrived in Doha after flying from Kabul airport Thursday, AFP correspondents said, the first flight ferrying out foreigners since a US-led evacuation ended.

Doha, a major transit point for Afghan refugees, has said it worked with Turkey to swiftly resume operations at Kabul's airport to allow the flow of people and aid.

AFP correspondents said they saw passengers begin to disembark at Qatar's Hamad International Airport, marking the first successful flight of its type since the chaotic airlift of more than 120,000 people concluded last month.

The Qatar Airways Boeing 777 had "around 113" passengers including Americans, Canadians, Germans and Ukrainians, with all passengers due to be received at a compound for Afghan refugees in Doha, a source with knowledge of the operation told AFP.

Sources had earlier said that as many as 200 people were aboard.

Britain's Raab, in Qatar, cites need to engage with Taliban

Qatar's Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani praised the Taliban for allowing the flight.

"We managed to fly the first plane with passengers... we thank (the Taliban) for their cooperation," Sheikh Mohammed said in televised remarks.

"This is actually what we are expecting from the Taliban, to see these positive statements translated into action," said Sheikh Mohammed. "I think this is a positive message, that we are supporting."

Qatar has acted as the central intermediary between the Taliban and the international community in recent years.

Numerous countries, including the United States, have relocated their embassies from Kabul to Doha in the aftermath of the Taliban takeover.

