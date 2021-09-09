ANL 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.27%)
ASC 17.52 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.46%)
ASL 23.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
BOP 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.22%)
BYCO 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.34%)
FCCL 18.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 23.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.46%)
FFL 18.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.41%)
FNEL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.69%)
GGGL 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-6.15%)
GGL 44.77 Decreased By ▼ -3.62 (-7.48%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
JSCL 20.75 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.47%)
KAPCO 38.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.67%)
KEL 3.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.09%)
MLCF 39.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
NETSOL 154.70 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (2.15%)
PACE 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.04%)
PAEL 32.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.56%)
PIBTL 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.69%)
POWER 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2%)
PRL 22.44 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.58%)
PTC 11.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.3%)
SILK 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.6%)
SNGP 44.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.67%)
TELE 22.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.16%)
TRG 164.30 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (1.8%)
UNITY 36.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.73%)
WTL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.19%)
BR100 5,002 Decreased By ▼ -15.75 (-0.31%)
BR30 24,714 Increased By ▲ 50.39 (0.2%)
KSE100 46,625 Increased By ▲ 228.41 (0.49%)
KSE30 18,608 Increased By ▲ 48.05 (0.26%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,497
8424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,194,198
4,06224hr
6.43% positivity
Sindh
441,410
Punjab
408,758
Balochistan
32,480
Islamabad
101,840
KPK
166,564
Indian shares end flat as gains in Nestle, Airtel offset financials' losses

  • The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index closed 0.09% higher at 17,369.25 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.09% at 58,305.07
Reuters Updated 09 Sep 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares ended flat on Thursday, as gains in Nestle India and Bharti Airtel cushioned losses in some financial stocks, with global sentiment turning cautious on slowing economic growth and potential stimulus tapering by central banks.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index closed 0.09% higher at 17,369.25 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.09% at 58,305.07. Both indexes posted a third weekly gain.

Indian markets, which are closed for a holiday on Friday, have had a mixed week, scaling peaks at the start of the week but remaining largely unchanged in the last two sessions.

Nestle India and Bharti Airtel were the top gainers on the Nifty index on Thursday, settling 3.10% and 2.74% higher, respectively.

Indian shares end flat, telecom sector gives up gains

The Nifty Media index gained the most among sub-indexes and logged a 3.8% rise for the week. Dish TV India Ltd led gains on the sub-index, and clocked a 35.6% rise for the week.

Oil and gas explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp closed up 2.7%, boosting the Nifty Energy index by 0.68%.

Reliance Infrastructure jumped 5%, after it won an arbitral award against the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.

Among decliners, SBI Life Insurance Company fell the most on the Nifty 50 index and closed down 3.84% after reports said Canada Pension Plan Investment sold a 2% stake in the life insurer.

Axis Bank Ltd and HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd lost 0.57% and 0.85% and were also among the top losers.

Investors on Monday will be closely watching for the country's retail inflation data for August, which a Reuters poll of analysts has predicted to be steady.

