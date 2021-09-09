ANL 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.27%)
Pakistan

Pakistan hands over first relief consignment to Afghan authorities

  • First tranche comprises wheat flour, cooking oil, and medicines
BR Web Desk Updated 09 Sep 2021

The first tranche of humanitarian assistance comprising food and medicines by Pakistan reached Afghanistan on Thursday as Islamabad promised to continue to do its best to help Afghans during the prevalent challenging environment.

"First tranche of 30 tonnes comprising wheat flour, cooking oil and medicines has been flown into Kabul and handed over to the concerned Afghan authorities," a statement by Pakistan's Embassy in Afghanistan said on Thursday.

Pakistan's Ambassador to Kabul Mansoor Ahmad Khan handed over the consignment to Haji Omer Sahib, a senior official of the Ministry of Public Health. Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Khan reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment for lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan and to assist in averting the humanitarian crisis.

"In the coming days, Pakistan will continue to deliver plane-loads and truck-loads of relief assistance to other Afghan cities including Kandhar, Khost and Herat," Pakistan's embassy said.

In a statement on Wednesday, Pakistan's Foreign Office (FO) had said that Pakistan has urged the international community to play its role in helping the people of Afghanistan to avert a possible humanitarian crisis.

'Changed reality in Afghanistan': FM Qureshi calls for 'pragmatic approach'

Addressing the Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on the Afghan issue attended by China, Iran, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan on Wednesday, FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi shared some points that would help Afghanistan get "through this testing time and realise its full potential".

Sharing the points, the minister said that the key priorities are to prevent a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, reaffirming full commitment to the unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country.

Qureshi said that it was equally important to take steps to prevent an economic meltdown in the country. He continued that urgent provision of humanitarian assistance, with the United Nations and its various agencies playing a lead role, would reinforce that process of confidence-building.

"Afghanistan’s access to its financial resources would be pivotal in preventing a collapse and reviving the economic activity," the foreign minister maintained.

