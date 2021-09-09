World community urged to take note of India’s growing belligerence in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir, on Wednesday, urged the world community to take cognizance of the Indian oppressive tactics in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir, including against the journalists and persecution of Kashmiri political prisoners languishing in the Indian jails.

The committee, chaired by its chairman Shehryar Khan Afridi, was briefed by Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmad on the measures being taken by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to raise Kashmir issue at international platforms.

He said that Kashmir is a national agenda and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been pursuing the case related to the illegal custody and desecration of the body of iconic Kashmiri leader, Syed Ali Geelani from the bereaved family and the forceful burial.

He said that Pakistan was also monitoring the registration of false case against the family of Syed Ali Geelani under black law of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), and would raise it at all global forums.

He said that Pakistan is alive to the situation and measures are being taken in this regard.

He said that the foreign missions have been fully activated to sensitise their host countries about the worst human rights violations by the Indian occupation forces in the occupied valley.

In his remarks, committee chairman Afridi referred to persecution of Kashmiri journalists by Indian occupation forces in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, saying that the India wants to stop imagery coming out of the IIOJK.

He emphasised that the Indian occupational regime in Jammu and Kashmir was also involved in the illegal persecution of the Kashmiri politicians in jails.

He lamented that the international human rights organisations were not taking action over Indian genocide of Kashmiris.

Through a unanimous resolution, adopted unanimously, the committee paid glowing tributes to Syed Ali Geelani and other Kashmiri martyrs.

“This parliamentary body, which is the voice of the nation and every household, every Pakistani offers Fateha and tributes to Syed Ali Geelani as well as all those who laid down their lives for the freedom struggle of Kashmir,” the resolution reads.

Through another resolution, the committee welcomed the appointment of the new Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Massarat Alam Bhat, Vice Chairman Syed Shabbir Shah, and Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar, and other office-bearers, and prayed for their success.

Briefing on the successful holding of the Kashmir Premier League (KPL), Afridi said that the KPL has brought about a revolution in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and people have benefitted in all dimensions, from economic activities, tourism to the social fabric of Kashmir.

CEO Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Wasim Khan briefed the committee about the Indian pressure to scuttle the KPL.

In his briefing, KPL President Arif Malik detailed the success of the KPL.

KPL president and franchisee owners expressed gratitude to Shehryar Khan Afridi for taking the Kashmir cause to the international audiences.

Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Abdul QayyumNiazi also joined the meeting.

Niazi said that the KPL has created ripples across the globe and it has promoted Kashmir globally.

He said that the way KPL has revived the image of Kashmir, it has been proved that such cultural and sports events can better promote the culture of Kashmir’s soft image to the world.

The AJK prime minister also paid tributes to the Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Geelani and said that he was a beacon for the Kashmiris to take the Kashmiri freedom struggle to the next level.

Federal Secretary Defence Lt Gen Hilal Hussain (retd), Secretary National Security Division Amir Hassan, Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, President KPL Arif Malik, CEO KPL Shehzad Chaudhry, and others attended the meeting.

