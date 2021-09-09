Anti-Taliban force vows resistance to ‘pariah’ govt

KABUL: Afghanistan’s last resistance group denounced on Wednesday the Taliban’s new interim government as “illegitimate” and destined for “pariah” status, after its leader Ahmad Massoud called for a nationwide uprising against the country’s Islamist rulers.

Led by the son of legendary resistance fighter Ahmad Shah Massoud — who was assassinated in 2001 by Al-Qaeda two days before the September 11 attacks — the National Resistance Front (NRF) remains defiant despite losing control of the Panjshir valley, the group’s spokesman said.

He spoke to AFP after the Taliban announced an interim government made up of loyalist hardliners.

“The narrative of a modern Taliban is over... there is no Taliban in favour of an inclusive government,” Ali Maisam Nazary said.

“This is going to become a pariah government, an illegitimate government... just look at the amount of terrorists in this cabinet. And we expect they are going to reform?”

Nazary said the new government does not represent Afghanistan’s diverse ethnic mosaic.

All the top posts went to key leaders from the Taliban and the Haqqani network — the violent faction known for carrying out some of Afghanistan’s bloodiest bombings and suicide attacks in recent years.

No women were included.

By excluding representatives from Afghanistan’s many ethnicities — including its sizeable Shiite and Hazara communities — and launching an attack on the Panjshir Valley, Narazy says the Taliban “have deepened” social divides.

“Afghanistan’s ethnic groups are against them.”

In the 20 years the Taliban spent as insurgents, Afghan society transformed into a much younger population with a taste for greater freedom, Nazary added.

As a result, the Taliban will struggle to force people into accepting their restrictive interpretation of sharia law.

“Look at the images from Kabul... Women and men courageously going in the streets, unarmed, and telling the (Taliban) ‘shoot us we don’t care we want freedom and justice’,” Nazary said.