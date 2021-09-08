Country reports 98 more deaths: NCOC

ISLAMABAD: The country has reported another 98 deaths from the Covid-19 in last 24 hours, taking the nationwide death toll from the novel coronavirus to 26,330, said the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Tuesday.

The statistics issued by the NCOC said that 52,314 corona tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours out of which 3,316 tested positive.

The country has recorded less than 4,000 daily infections for nine out of 10 days since August 29.

The rate of positive cases during the last 24 hours was 6.33pc, said the NCOC.

Since August 24, Pakistan's positivity rate has been under seven percent on 13 out of 15 days.

With the 3,316 new infections, the total number of Covid-19 cases; however, have reached 1,186,234.

Besides, 3,270 patients have recovered from the Covid-19 in the last 24 hours across the country, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,067,589, while the number of active cases is 92,315.

Pakistan is reporting 3,805 new infections on average each day, 65% of the peak - the highest daily average reported on June 17.

Pakistan has administered at least 61,724,580 doses of the Covid-19 vaccines so far.

Assuming every person needs two doses, that is enough to have vaccinated about 14.3 percent of the country's population. Last week, the country administered 1,204,828 doses each day. At that rate, it will take 36 days further to administer enough doses for another 10 percent of the population.

