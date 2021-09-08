ANL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.31%)
ASC 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.63%)
ASL 23.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-3.33%)
BOP 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
BYCO 9.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.43%)
FCCL 19.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.74%)
FFBL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
FFL 18.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.7%)
FNEL 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.97%)
GGGL 24.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.73%)
GGL 44.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-2.87%)
HUMNL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.54%)
JSCL 20.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.05%)
KAPCO 38.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
KEL 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
MDTL 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.62%)
MLCF 40.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.59%)
NETSOL 150.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-1.39%)
PACE 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.88%)
PAEL 32.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-3.23%)
PIBTL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.04%)
POWER 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.64%)
PRL 22.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.27%)
PTC 11.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.42%)
SILK 1.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.6%)
SNGP 44.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.27%)
TELE 21.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.32%)
TRG 160.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-1.04%)
UNITY 37.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.59%)
WTL 3.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.88%)
BR100 5,043 Decreased By ▼ -30.43 (-0.6%)
BR30 24,602 Decreased By ▼ -272.6 (-1.1%)
KSE100 46,730 Decreased By ▼ -188.56 (-0.4%)
KSE30 18,747 Decreased By ▼ -100.94 (-0.54%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,330
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,186,234
3,31624hr
6.34% positivity
Sindh
439,119
Punjab
405,005
Balochistan
32,411
Islamabad
101,249
KPK
165,512
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Country reports 98 more deaths: NCOC

Recorder Report 08 Sep 2021

ISLAMABAD: The country has reported another 98 deaths from the Covid-19 in last 24 hours, taking the nationwide death toll from the novel coronavirus to 26,330, said the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Tuesday.

The statistics issued by the NCOC said that 52,314 corona tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours out of which 3,316 tested positive.

The country has recorded less than 4,000 daily infections for nine out of 10 days since August 29.

The rate of positive cases during the last 24 hours was 6.33pc, said the NCOC.

Since August 24, Pakistan's positivity rate has been under seven percent on 13 out of 15 days.

With the 3,316 new infections, the total number of Covid-19 cases; however, have reached 1,186,234.

Besides, 3,270 patients have recovered from the Covid-19 in the last 24 hours across the country, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,067,589, while the number of active cases is 92,315.

Pakistan is reporting 3,805 new infections on average each day, 65% of the peak - the highest daily average reported on June 17.

Pakistan has administered at least 61,724,580 doses of the Covid-19 vaccines so far.

Assuming every person needs two doses, that is enough to have vaccinated about 14.3 percent of the country's population. Last week, the country administered 1,204,828 doses each day. At that rate, it will take 36 days further to administer enough doses for another 10 percent of the population.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Coronavirus NCOC coronavirus infections coronavirus vaccination

Comments

Comments are closed.

Country reports 98 more deaths: NCOC

Exporters: Govt decides to reduce port charges by half

Energy sector circular debt: Govt irked by 'twisted' facts, figures

Volatile global energy prices: Tarin asks MoE to adopt 'forward planning'

Overseas Pakistanis: PM identifies major hurdle to investment

PSDP: Release of Rs392.686bn authorised in less than three months

FY21 exports stand at $27.209bn: FBR

Indian police videos of Geelani's funeral stir fresh anger

Taliban veteran Akhund named head of new govt

Taliban fire in air to scatter protesters

UN ramps up Afghan aid appeal

Read more stories