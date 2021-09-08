Stranded cargo ship salvaged

KARACHI: The cargo ship which ran aground and stuck off Karachi beach finally started floating again in deep sea on Tuesday. The operation to retrieve the Hang Tong 77 from the port city was at last successful after over one and a half month.

Two tugboats and a crane boat took part in the latest operation to salvage the cargo ship. The operation was completely carried out by Pakistani company MAX and Ayyan Ship Breaking Company.

A foreign company would have cost the operation about two million dollars but the Pakistani companies effort only cost one-fourth of that amount. The Hang Tong 77, manufactured in 2011, stuck in the sand near Seaview Karachi due to a broken hanger on July 21.