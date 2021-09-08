KARACHI: On Monday, at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 4.863 billion and the number of lots traded at 3,591. Major business was contributed by Currencies through COTS amounting to PKR 923.792 million, followed by Gold (PKR 880.996 million), Crude Oil (PKR 837.415 million), Copper (PKR 741.854 million), Platinum (PKR 364.103 million), NSDQ 100 (PKR 351.479 million), Natural Gas (PKR 273.251 million), Silver (PKR 188.048 million), Japan Equity (PKR 150.042 million), SP 500 (PKR 105.605 million) and DJ (PKR 47.322 billion).

