KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (September 7, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 494,269,385 244,212,654 20,236,961,691 13,722,136,930 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== (Individual & Corporate) 942,558,462 (1,512,178,497) (569,620,035) Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 7,671,656,337 (7,991,468,213) (319,811,875) Local Individuals 10,493,032,749 (10,296,137,537) 196,895,212 Local Corporates 3,845,991,103 (3,723,074,440) 122,916,663 ===============================================================================

