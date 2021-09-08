Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
08 Sep 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (September 7, 2021).
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
494,269,385 244,212,654 20,236,961,691 13,722,136,930
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
(Individual & Corporate) 942,558,462 (1,512,178,497) (569,620,035)
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 7,671,656,337 (7,991,468,213) (319,811,875)
Local Individuals 10,493,032,749 (10,296,137,537) 196,895,212
Local Corporates 3,845,991,103 (3,723,074,440) 122,916,663
