ANL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.31%)
ASC 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.63%)
ASL 23.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-3.33%)
BOP 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
BYCO 9.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.43%)
FCCL 19.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.74%)
FFBL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
FFL 18.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.7%)
FNEL 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.97%)
GGGL 24.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.73%)
GGL 44.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-2.87%)
HUMNL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.54%)
JSCL 20.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.05%)
KAPCO 38.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
KEL 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
MDTL 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.62%)
MLCF 40.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.59%)
NETSOL 150.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-1.39%)
PACE 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.88%)
PAEL 32.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-3.23%)
PIBTL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.04%)
POWER 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.64%)
PRL 22.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.27%)
PTC 11.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.42%)
SILK 1.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.6%)
SNGP 44.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.27%)
TELE 21.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.32%)
TRG 160.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-1.04%)
UNITY 37.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.59%)
WTL 3.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.88%)
BR100 5,043 Decreased By ▼ -30.43 (-0.6%)
BR30 24,602 Decreased By ▼ -272.6 (-1.1%)
KSE100 46,730 Decreased By ▼ -188.56 (-0.4%)
KSE30 18,747 Decreased By ▼ -100.94 (-0.54%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,330
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,186,234
3,31624hr
6.34% positivity
Sindh
439,119
Punjab
405,005
Balochistan
32,411
Islamabad
101,249
KPK
165,512
Markets

NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)

KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on ...
08 Sep 2021

KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (September 7, 2021).

===============================================================================
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume          Settlement            Traded                  Settlement
                         Volume               Value                       Value
===============================================================================
494,269,385            244,212,654        20,236,961,691         13,722,136,930
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars                     Gross              Gross                Net Buy
                                 Buy               (Sell)               /(Sell)
                                  Rs                 Rs                      Rs
===============================================================================
(Individual & Corporate)     942,558,462     (1,512,178,497)      (569,620,035)
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate)   7,671,656,337     (7,991,468,213)      (319,811,875)
Local Individuals         10,493,032,749    (10,296,137,537)        196,895,212
Local Corporates           3,845,991,103     (3,723,074,440)        122,916,663
===============================================================================

