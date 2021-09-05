ANL 25.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.05%)
ASC 17.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
ASL 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.24%)
BOP 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
FCCL 20.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.64%)
FFBL 24.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.55%)
FNEL 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
GGGL 24.86 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.77%)
GGL 49.00 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (3.7%)
HUMNL 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.65%)
JSCL 20.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.48%)
KAPCO 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
KEL 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
MDTL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.48%)
MLCF 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.84%)
NETSOL 152.49 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.3%)
PACE 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.19%)
PAEL 32.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.24%)
PIBTL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.41%)
POWER 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
PRL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.08%)
PTC 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
SILK 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.7%)
SNGP 45.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
TELE 21.94 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (7.23%)
TRG 162.40 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.56%)
UNITY 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.37%)
WTL 3.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,093 Increased By ▲ 3.32 (0.07%)
BR30 25,090 Decreased By ▼ -18.03 (-0.07%)
KSE100 46,957 Increased By ▲ 54.41 (0.12%)
KSE30 18,851 Increased By ▲ 45.09 (0.24%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,114
7924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,175,558
3,98024hr
6.21% positivity
Sindh
436,298
Punjab
399,635
Balochistan
32,341
Islamabad
100,492
KPK
164,162
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Philippines set to lift Covid travel ban on Pakistan, 9 others

INP 05 Sep 2021

MANILA: Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte is lifting a ban on travellers from 10 countries, including Pakistan, India and the United Arab Emirates, the presidential spokesperson announced on Saturday.

The ban will be lifted on Monday, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement.

The travel ban, which was first imposed on April 27 due to Covid-19 pandemic, has been rolled over several times and was expanded to include Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia.

UAE to start issuing tourist visas for vaccinated travellers from Pakistan, other countries

However, any future travellers from the said countries will have to spend 14 days in quarantine upon arrival, Roque said.

The Philippines had, in the second week of August, announced an extension in the ban on travellers from Pakistan, India and eight other countries from Aug 16 to Aug 30 because of concerns posed by the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus.

As cases surged, more hospitals in the capital region had reported intensive care units, isolation beds and wards were nearing full capacity, and some had to refuse new patients because of a lack of beds and ventilators.

Pakistan Rodrigo Duterte Philippines ban lifted Harry Roque Covid travel ban

Philippines set to lift Covid travel ban on Pakistan, 9 others

First Afghan cricket team in Taliban era arrives in Bangladesh

AJK PM discusses Kashmir situation with COAS

DG ISI arrives in Kabul

Pakistan's vaccine count crosses 60 million: NCOC

Pakistani envoy, Afghan Taliban discuss way forward

At least 17 killed in celebratory gunfire in Kabul: reports

Pak Suzuki discontinues 2nd-gen Swift, halts Cultus bookings, say dealers

Stakeholders concerned over recent rupee devaluation

Philippines to lift coronavirus travel ban on Pakistan, 9 other countries

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters