AJK PM discusses Kashmir situation with COAS

RAWALPINDI: Newly-elected Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Saturday and discussed with him the prevailing situation in the Indian-occupied Kashmir.

According to a press release issued by the military's media wing Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), both discussed unilateral steps being taken by India in the held territory and the situation along the Line of Control (LoC).

Paying rich tributes to the late Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, the army chief said that he struggled for the right of self-determination of the Kashmiris all his life selflessly.

India has intensified reign of terror in IIOJK: AJK PM

General Bajwa also felicitated Sardar Niazi on taking office as AJK prime minister and expressed his best wishes for the stability of the state of Kashmir.

Prime Minister Niazi, on the other hand, praised Pakistan Army for its role in the provision of security and development of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

General Bajwa assured the AJK prime minister that the Pakistan Army stood by the Kashmiris as firm as a rock, and it would continue to support them till they achieved their right of self-determination.