Federal capital witnesses increase in crime rate

ISLAMABAD: The federal capital witnessed an increase in the number of kidnapping, and car lifting and snatching incidents as over 25 people have been deprived of their four- and two-wheelers during the last week.

According to the data gathered by Business Recorder, like auto thieves, armed robbers also remained active in the city as they struck at over 25 different localities depriving citizens of valuables worth millions of rupees.

Over three cases of murder and seven cases of kidnapping were also reported to the city's various police stations during the last week.

Criminal gangs were most active within the limits of Sihala, Ramna, Golra, Industrial Area, Koral, Kohsar, Karachi Company, and Bani Gala police stations.

During the period under review, six vehicles and 10 motorcycles were lifted, three persons were killed, and five houses were robbed.

Anwar Bibi lodged a complaint with Tarnol police station that unidentified persons shot her husband Mumtaz Hussain dead.

Jasmeen lodged a complaint with Noon police station that Imran shot her husband Farmanullah dead.

Unidentified armed persons stole cash and gold ornament and other valuables from the house of Adnan Tariq worth Rs260,000 at D-17.

Unidentified auto thieves lifted Mehran car -STJ 1959 belonging to Mohammad Ihsan from G9/2. Unidentified auto thieves lifted a Corolla car -DV761 belonging to Mohammad Ramzan from G11/4. Unidentified auto thieves lifted Corolla car -IDL487 belonging to Waqar Aslam from G11/4.

