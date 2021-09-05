ANL 25.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.05%)
ASC 17.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
ASL 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.24%)
BOP 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
FCCL 20.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.64%)
FFBL 24.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.55%)
FNEL 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
GGGL 24.86 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.77%)
GGL 49.00 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (3.7%)
HUMNL 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.65%)
JSCL 20.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.48%)
KAPCO 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
KEL 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
MDTL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.48%)
MLCF 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.84%)
NETSOL 152.49 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.3%)
PACE 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.19%)
PAEL 32.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.24%)
PIBTL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.41%)
POWER 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
PRL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.08%)
PTC 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
SILK 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.7%)
SNGP 45.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
TELE 21.94 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (7.23%)
TRG 162.40 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.56%)
UNITY 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.37%)
WTL 3.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,093 Increased By ▲ 3.32 (0.07%)
BR30 25,090 Decreased By ▼ -18.03 (-0.07%)
KSE100 46,957 Increased By ▲ 54.41 (0.12%)
KSE30 18,851 Increased By ▲ 45.09 (0.24%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,114
7924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,175,558
3,98024hr
6.21% positivity
Sindh
436,298
Punjab
399,635
Balochistan
32,341
Islamabad
100,492
KPK
164,162
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

London cocoa hits six-month high, raw sugar slips

Reuters 05 Sep 2021

LONDON: London cocoa futures on ICE hit their highest in six months on Friday amid bets on a potential drop in production in the upcoming 2021/22 season, while raw sugar and arabica coffee prices fell.

COCOA

December London cocoa was up 0.6% to 1,807 pounds per tonne at 1209 GMT. Dealers said hedge buying was underpinning cocoa amid an expected decline in production in top producing region West Africa during the 2021/22 season that begins next month.

Fitch Solutions said in a note the demand pick-up in cocoa was slow relative to other agricultural commodities due to its reliance on a travel sector still constrained by coronavirus restrictions.

December New York cocoa rose 1.4% to $2,648 a tonne.

SUGAR

October raw sugar fell 0.5% to 19.80 cents per lb.

October white sugar was little changed at $488 a tonne.

Sugar is consolidating after hitting a 4-1/2 year high last month, dealers said, noting weak demand as indicated by spot month raws and whites futures trading at a wide discount to those further out.

They added, however, that the sweetener still had a bullish bias, with strong consensus the market will see a deficit in the upcoming 2021/22 season thanks to falling output in top producer Brazil following adverse weather.

Power was restored at the Chalmette Refinery in Louisiana that was shut last week due to Hurricane Ida, and production should restart over the weekend, said owner ASR Group.

COFFEE

December arabica coffee fell 0.4% to $1.9365 per lb.

November robusta coffee rose 0.4% to $2,065 a tonne, having set a four-year high of $2,092 on Wednesday. “Uncertainties regarding supply from (top arabica producer) Brazil are elevated at a time when exports out of (top robusta producer) Vietnam are constrained by an ongoing large COVID-19 wave and a container shortage,” said Fitch Solutions.

Coffee Sugar London cocoa Cocoa prices New York cocoa cocoa crop

London cocoa hits six-month high, raw sugar slips

Chief Statistician’s post: Cabinet tells ministry to include MoF in selection panel

Syria ‘ready’ to help Lebanon with gas, electricity transit

Tier-1 retailers’ invoices: FBR specifies utilisation of Re1 service charge

Electoral reforms reviewed: Alvi for expats’ inclusion through i-voting mechanism

LG polls: ECP urging Centre, provinces to play due role

Over 600 containers of transit trade cleared

Biden wants exit to end US global cop role

PM vows full support to UN mission

Polling stations for LG elections: PTI's plea for deployment of troops rejected

Bilawal speaks to Shehbaz over vacant positions in ECP

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.