ICE canola futures slide as farmers sell new harvest

WINNIPEG, (Manitoba): ICE canola futures dipped on Friday, pressured by modest selling of the new harvest by farmers.

Farmer selling has been limited, but was enough to drag the market down in overall light trading volume, a broker said.

November canola lost $6.30 to $886.20 per tonne.

November-January canola spread traded 1,888 times.

In the Canadian province of Alberta, 3.7% of the harvest was complete, the provincial government said.

A series of severe storms in late August damaged crops across Western Canada, generating more than 1,467 claims, the Canadian Crop Hail Association said.

US soybean futures ticked up as a run of export sales countered worries over disruption to grain logistics caused by Hurricane Ida.

Euronext November rapeseed futures dipped and Malaysian October palm oil futures rose.