Ukraine grain exports rise

KYIV: Ukraine has exported 9.14 million tonnes of grain so far in the 2021/22 July-June season versus 8.04 million at the same point a year earlier, agriculture ministry data showed on Friday.

That included almost 5 million tonnes of wheat, 2.84 million tonnes of barley and 1.27 million tonnes of corn, the data showed.

Ukraine plans to thresh a record 80.6 million tonnes of grain in 2021, up from 65 million tonnes in 2020. The export may jump to 60.7 million tonnes in 2021/22 from 44.7 million in 2020/21.