Pakistan

FPCCI extends support to TVET initiatives

Recorder Report 04 Sep 2021

KARACHI: President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Mian Nasir Hayat Magoon has extended his full support and facilitation from the platform of FPCCI to EU-backed TVET initiatives and expressed his desire to see youth of neglected regions of the country to benefit as well.

Appreciating EU’s TVET Sector Support Programmes (TVET-SSP) for contributing towards skill development and providing vocational training to the youth of Pakistan and employees of SMEs, he also gave a bird’s eye view of the activities organised by FPCCI with the support of European Union (EU) after FPCCI signed an MoU with National Vocational & Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) for private sector development in January 2018 under TVET-SSP with an objective to develop quality skills through supporting workplace-based training and by providing the employers a voice and role in the development of training policy and its implementation.

FPCCI Chief apprised the EU TVET delegation that FPCCI has reactivated the joint secretariat of TVET and FPCCI at Federation House with a renewed vigour have conducted high-profile training sessions in new technologies and management skills in Karachi, Quetta and Peshawar for SMEs and Women Entrepreneurs. He added that training sessions will continue throughout Pakistan for the rest of 2021 as well.

Head of the visiting EU TVET delegation, David Pearson expressed his satisfaction over the progress made in TVET-SSP programmes; while Thomas Lehmann, Team Leader for Sindh and Balochistan, detailed the objectives and activities of the training sessions.

In his message, Sultan Rehman, Focal Person on TVET-SSP from FPCCI, explained the rationale behind focus on hi-tech trainings in online selling and marketing tools like e-Commerce, AMAZON, Social Media Marketing, etc.

Amjad Rafi, Convener International at FPCCI, termed the reactivation of EU-backed TVET-SSP programmes in Pakistan as a milestone achievement of FPCCI in 2021 under the visionary leadership of Mian Nasir Hayat Magoon. He added that FPCCI & TVET will be organising job fairs in Karachi, Lahore, Quetta and Peshawar in collaboration with different universities during September – December 2021.

Former VP FPCCI Engr MA Jabbar said that we have to address the challenges of business world through knowledge and innovative thinking.

He also emphasised the need to develop professional technicians like electricians, plumbers and carpenters in Pakistan as this will generate a lot of employment opportunities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

FPCCI extends support to TVET initiatives

