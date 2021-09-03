World
Philippines approves emergency use of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for 12-17 year olds
MANILA: The Philippines' Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday approved the emergency use of Moderna's COVID-19 doses for children ages 12 to 17, the agency's chief said.
"With the Delta variant affecting a lot of children, the experts saw that the benefit of using the vaccine outweigh the risks," FDA Director General Rolando Enrique Domingo told a public briefing.
